Marco Vallerand determined to play for Sheffield Steelers in play off final ‘no matter the cost’

Injury-victim Marco Vallerand says will do anything he can to help Sheffield Steelers to play off glory this weekend.

By Bob Westerdale
Published 13th Apr 2023, 00:09 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 00:09 BST
Marco Vellerand celebrates against Manchester Storm at Sheffield Arena. Picture: Dean WoolleyMarco Vellerand celebrates against Manchester Storm at Sheffield Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley
The forward was hurt in the Sheffield Arena league game against Glasgow Clan and missed the quarter-final games against Manchester Storm.

Having a fit Vallerand back would be an immense boost to the club and the player, who has had a sometimes frustrating 20-game spell with the club after returning from HK Olimpija Ljubljana.

The Canadian, who turns 34 on Monday, doesn’t know for sure if he will feature in Saturday’s semi-final against Cardiff Devils, at Nottingham (7pm).

“It is tough for me to say right now, I don’t think the injury is quite as good as it should be but I’ll do anything possible to make a comeback and try to make it for the weekend,” he told The Star.

“It is one of those injuries where if it was the regular season you’d probably wait and try to get better but it’s the final weekend and one last chance to win something here.

“We are going to do everything possible to have me on the ice and be as fit as I can be.”

Referring to teammate Sébastien Piché, who has an outside chance of playing in Nottingham Arena, Vallerand said: “Any injured guys on this team that are available to play will try to make it work, no matter what the cost is.

Marco Vallerand bash on the boards against Belfast. Picture: Dean WoolleyMarco Vallerand bash on the boards against Belfast. Picture: Dean Woolley
“We are trying to make the most of it and be ready for the weekend.”

The forward said confidence was heightened after last weekend’s aggregate win over Storm, games which showed Sheffield may be inconsistent but are prepared to scrap for a win on the big occasion.

“We have got to give it all, we’ve got two more games in the season and we have got to just go out there and play like it’s game seven … if we do this we have the group to be able to achieve something,” said Vallerand.

“Throughout the season we have accomplished some good things and I think this team is way too good not to do anything.”

Marco Vallerand losing it against Belfast Giants. Picture: Dean WoolleyMarco Vallerand losing it against Belfast Giants. Picture: Dean Woolley
He said there was some “tweaking” to be done to try and provide a consistent performance level through an hour of sustained, professional hockey.

“It is one of the things we have been talking about this year, putting a full 60 (minutes) together,” he said.

“We are just going to have to pull as many minutes as we can together and in those moments keep it more simple, play solid, defensive hockey.”

