Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a warm-up game before Saturday's World Championship meeting with world’s number one ranked team Canada in Czechia, they led for half the match before conceding three final period goals.

Kirk, the former Sheffield Steeler, wore the skipper's badge in the absence of Robert Dowd, and he put GB ahead with a back hander in the fifth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once Kazakhstan levelled and then went ahead, with a brace in three minutes, there was no catching them, although Kirk assisted on a Sam Ruopp goal (2-3.)

In fairness, the result against a nation five places ahead of them in world rankings, at Slany, was inflated by an empty-netter at 59:28.

All eyes now will be on Saturday's game with Canada, where young Sheffield players Cole Shudra and Sam Jones will hope to see their veteran team-mate Dowd back in action.