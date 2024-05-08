Liam Kirk shines as GB are outgunned in Czech friendly

Liam Kirk-led Great Britain were handed a reminder of the challenges ahead as they went down 5-2 to Kazakhstan.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 10:05 BST
In a warm-up game before Saturday's World Championship meeting with world’s number one ranked team Canada in Czechia, they led for half the match before conceding three final period goals.

Kirk, the former Sheffield Steeler, wore the skipper's badge in the absence of Robert Dowd, and he put GB ahead with a back hander in the fifth minute.

Once Kazakhstan levelled and then went ahead, with a brace in three minutes, there was no catching them, although Kirk assisted on a Sam Ruopp goal (2-3.)

In fairness, the result against a nation five places ahead of them in world rankings, at Slany, was inflated by an empty-netter at 59:28.

All eyes now will be on Saturday's game with Canada, where young Sheffield players Cole Shudra and Sam Jones will hope to see their veteran team-mate Dowd back in action.

GB travelled to Prague today ahead of Saturday’s opener.

