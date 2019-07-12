Levi Nelson gives the lowdown on Sheffield Steelers new-boy Aaron Brocklehurst

Levi Nelson

Nelson will forever be a fans' favourite in South Yorkshire for smashing home a spectacular winner in the second period of overtime of an Elite League play-off final against Cardiff Devils.

He and Brocklehurst were team-mates on 23 league and play off occasions in the DEL in the 2012-13 season.

So when the 34-year-old Steelers' target canvassed Nelson's views on the Sheffield outfit, he was delighted to hear Nelson's thoughts on what a progressive, trophy-hungry club they are.

"Aaron is a great guy I played with him a few years back when I was in Wolfsburg" said Nelson, who left Steelers at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

"He is an all around defenceman and a guy that can play in all situations power play, penalty kill and will be solid five-on-five.

"He will be a great addition to the Steelers' roster this year with the experience he has from playing in some of the top leagues in Europe and his leadership qualities."

Sheffield Steelers new-boy Aaron Brocklehurst

As a character, Brocklehurst had much to contribute too, said Nelson.

"Not only is he a great d man but he is a even better guy off the ice. He is a great family guy and a guy that will be well liked in the locker room.

"I’m looking forward to following him and the Steelers through out the year."

Brocklehurst's signature led to a Steelers' announcement this week that they had "completed the Sheffield Steelers defensive line-up."

In fact, they were referring to skaters only - as the subject of goaltending is still very much up in the air.

As The Star has touched on previously, Great Britain goalie Jackson Whistle has a Steeler contract for next season.

But we have also pointed out that the coach Aaron Fox and owner Tony Smith would not baulk from bringing in somebody they felt better qualified for any specific role within the team.

Whistle had some critics, but is clearly a goaltender with great potential.

He is a dual national, which is handy for any British club, and at 24 is still developing.

Fox has already made it clear he wants competition for that crucial netminding role.