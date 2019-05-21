Jonathan Phillips’ pride at 50th outing as Great Britain skipper ends in glory
Sheffield Steelers forward Jonathan Phillips declared his pride at captaining Great Britain, who marked his 50th outing of skipper by securing their status among the elite of world ice hockey.
The British side came back from 3-0 down to beat France 4-3 in overtime at the World Championships in Slovakia. The victory keeps Britain in the top division despite losing their first six matches in the competition.
Phillips was presented with a special momento from Ice Hockey UK general secretary Andy French to mark his 50th game as captain prior to the dramatic win over France, while GB general manager Andy Buxton made a speech.
"It was a nice touch to have the presentation in the dressing room,” Phillips said.
"It is a massive honour to lead this fantastic group of guys and it has been fantastic to do the job as captain.
"We have a group of leaders in the room. Everyone gives their all for each other and does what it takes.
"I am proud to have been in charge of this team for 50 games and everyone is focused on a massive day for GB ice hockey.”
The 36-year-old made his GB debut in 2003 and was appointed captain for the Olympic qualifiers in the 2008/09 campaign.
His first World Championship as captain came in 2012 with Britain competing in Division 1 Group A in Slovenia and he has held the role ever since.
Phillips has won silver medals in Netherlands and Croatia as well as back-to-back golds and promotion in Belfast and Hungary.