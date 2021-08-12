Sheffield owner and League chairman Tony Smith confirmed in The Star this week that squads across the top flight would feature 14 imports and five Brits in the 2021-22 campaign.

That article sparked a feisty debate on social media, some posters arguing that the recent advances in world hockey by Great Britain players were now being undermined because the future depended on encouraging young talent to progress to the top flight.

Smith, personally, might well have wanted more Brits on EIHL rosters but it is possible he was outvoted at EIHL Board level.

He says players like Cole Shudra should still get a chance to shine at the top level as a two-way player, covering for injuries.

However, Smith did point out that crowds love to see imports and that right now Brits: "don't fill Arenas."

Hewitt does not challenge any owner's right to run his commercial business in a way he deems best.

But the player, who has recently signed for Sheffield Steeldogs, admits he is perplexed by the decision to ice fewer homegrown players.

Tony Smith.

"The numbers' game for the Elite League is a bit baffling to be honest," he said.

"We have had a pretty successful competition with eight imports (EIHL mini series) - I'm not saying that's the number they should aim for - but I think 14 is a couple too many, in my eyes.

"It's a head-scratcher" said the 34-game GB veteran.

"We have got a good national programme that is doing really well and we just need to support that and I think limiting the amount of British guys in that top league is not the best way to do that. I just don't know why it works out better."

Jason Hewitt.

Resentment over the new roster requirements has spread far and wide.

Ian Cooper, who played for GB and the great Durham Wasps' team of the 80s and now lives and works in Spain, described the homegrown limit as "an utter joke."