It's a breeze for title-hunting Sheffield Steelers, after two more victories

Outside Sheffield Arena, 'Storm Babet' had subsided. Inside, 'Storm Steelers' was ripping the Fife Flyers apart.

The visiting side, exhausted by a long bus trip and their previous night's game, simply could not live with Aaron Fox's top-of-the-league men.

Fife's only positive was that they did not concede more than five.

And cynics would say they were lucky to get nil at the other end.

The gulf in class and game-readiness - Steelers outshot Flyers by a thunderous 55-10 - was obvious to everyone in the 6,416 crowd.

The Steelers' performance behind the 5-0 victory was welcomed by Fox, who can afford no time for sympathy for the vanquished.

He said his own side was living up to its potential.

"I think we are playing very, very good hockey," he said.

"We have had six games in 11 nights...tonight we dominated from puck drop and we never really got away from our game.

"What I liked about our game was that when we lost pucks we were relentless on the hunt.

"We gave them no time and space, everyone played a 200-foot game."

Prior to the match, Fox had classified the importance of a Fife meeting in October as "huge" - proof of Sheffield's steely intent to win the EIHL.

"I think we have tried to hammer home that there is play-off hockey in October in this league, which is a little different for some of the new guys who have come in. Every league game is a huge game for us, we want to get the points" he said.

Sheffield's side was bristling with confidence and aggression after a comfortable 4-1 Challenge Cup win over Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup the night before.

You had to feel sorry for Fife, though, who were hit by the full force of a Steelers' version of recent weather conditions.

Matt Petgrave opened the scoring after 102 seconds and that was followed by two goals in as many minutes from on-form Mikko Juusola.

The only downside for Steelers happened off the ice.

In the seats, a girl aged around five, was hit in the face by the puck.

The girl, who Steelers' support staff believed was around five years old, was later released from hospital after treatment.

On the ice, Fife, who had put Guildford Flames to the sword in a 3-0 home shut out on Saturday, simply could not live with the whirlwind speed and technique of Steelers' skaters.

They needed to come up with something different after going three down, improvements were especially needed near the home goal where they had looked feeble at best.

But they just didn't get the chance, with Sheffield surging forward and continually bombarding Shane Owen's net.

Owen was fabulous, succumbing only in the middle stanza to a Brandon Whistle goal fed by Cole Shudra.

The goaltender apart, this was the most limited display of any team at Sheffield Arena this season.

Attacks from the Scots were rare and passive.