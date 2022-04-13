Italian forward back for Sheffield Steelers

Exactly what team Aaron Fox will send on the ice for the dead-rubber events and what sort of performances he will receive are two interesting questions.

Players like Marco Vallerand, Vojtech Polak, Tanner Eberle, and Robert Dowd have all been playing through niggles recently. Some would benefit from a rest.

I expect Tommaso Traversa to be back in the team tonight, although import Nico Feldner will not come out of the shadows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Steelers' Tomasso Traversa is back in the game tonight

Then there is Rok Stojanovic's situation.

He has started the last 16 matches.

Goaltending partner Barry Brust hasn't started a game since March 5, when he was injured.

Perhaps coach Fox will play Brust tonight, to get him some game-action ahead of the Play Offs.

Those who will ice against Clan and Giants will have to shrug off the overpowering disappointment of losing the EIHL title on home ice and show that they can be a force to be reckoned with in the forthcoming Play Offs.

Playing away from home might not be such a bad idea, either. They have lost five out of their last nine games at the Arena.

And in the last two hours of Arena hockey, only Tanner Eberle has scored.

More goals will be needed in the final section of the season.

Glasgow have more on the line tonight as they look to improve their Play Off seeding, hoping to end up in fifth spot.