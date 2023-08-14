North American players will dominate Sheffield Steelers' 21-man squad again as the new EIHL season looms - but there will be a second Finnish player in the side too.

Aaron Fox, not surprisingly, did most of his recruiting down the tried-and-tested route of players from the other side of the Atlantic.

There will be 12 Canada-born players on the roster, if you count British Columbia-born Brandon Whistle, who is qualified to play for Great Britain.

The dozen also includes a player from a similar part of Canada, who has yet to be announced by the club.

Niklas Nevalainen will get a new countryman on the squad Pic Dean Woolley

Likewise, Steelers have yet to disclose the identity of another winger from Finland who is now safely on their books, joining countryman Niklas Nevalainen.

The relatively young player has not iced in the UK or north America before.

Last season wasn't his best, but he is quick and Fox sees tremendous potential in him.

There are three Americans, all of whom will be defending Steelers' net.

Calle Ackered at Manchester Pic by Hayley Roberts

Add three English and one Scot and that's the lot...although it is very rare for any team to stay all year with the entire staff they launched the year with.

The 21 Steelers include 10 players who wore the Sheffield jersey last year - the rest are new, if you add Kiveton Park's Cole Shudra who returns after a spell at Leeds Knights.

Those EU countrymen who have departed include the Czech contingent of Martin Latal and Tomas Pitule as well as the Swedish D-man Calle Ackered, who has signed for a Polish club.

As things stand at the moment, the average age of this coming season's team is 28.53 years, compared to 30.69 years for 2022-23.

Aaron Fox Pic Dean Woolley

"The squad is younger than last year, we definitely wanted that," said Fox.

"I think we are a little bit bigger front and back end, and we will have a little bit more jam from people like Kevin Tansey and Colton Saucerman (on defence.)

"Overall, our forwards are younger and bigger and we expect a little bit faster team-speed, as well."

Meanwhile, Sheffield Steeldogs Supporters Club are organising a Leisure Walk in memory of 20-year-old Steeler Alex Graham, who died in June.

The club said it "would be great to see fans turn up wearing their teams colours."

The event to honour the Number 21 will take place around the Don Valley Bowl, next to iceSheffield on Monday 21st August, commencing at 21.21. (9.21pm).

"There is no charge for the event, but we would kindly ask for donations, on the night or via a Just Giving page, that will be presented to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, in memory of Alex" said the club.

*Factspot: Nevalainen has played more league games for Steelers than any other Finn.