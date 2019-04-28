Intriguing night ahead for Sheffield ice hockey fans as KHL giants take on Great Britain for round two.

Sheffield ice hockey fans are in for a treat if last night's first chapter in the Great Britain v Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod mini-series is anything to go by.

In Saturday's game at Nottingham, GB squeezed out a 5-4 win in a clash which saw man of the match Robert Farmer score a hat-trick and Steeler Robert Dowd bagged a brace.

Nottingham Panthers’ Farmer scored first past Andrei Tikhomirov in the visitors’ net.

Torpedo levelled at 6.04 as Donat Stalnov, stood almost on the goal-line, batted in a rebound after Ben Bowns had made the first stop.

Donat Stalnov put the KHL team ahead in the challenge match but the home side were back on terms at 26.20 as Dowd smashed home from the top of the right circle into the net.

Dowd made it a double three minutes later, right man right place to get the final touch at the top of the crease after great work down low by Ben Lake (29.19).

Jonathan Phillips GB skipper

The middle period saw Torpedo level through Mikhail Varnakov before a late scramble of goals from the rivals, Farmer getting two (53 and 57 mins) before Dmitry Semin scored with seconds left.

GB had scratched Steelers Jackson Whistle and Davey Phillips - but they could be on view at Sheffield Arena today (4pm.)