Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their victory at Dundee Stars also points to the “bounce back” character of the players, who had failed to win a period in a below-par night on Saturday against Manchester Storm only to win every period in Scotland.

Sheffield remain 11 points clear at the top of the Elite League. They are due to win the race by a country mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In theory, though, Dundee won’t have had many chances as good as this to beat Sheffield on their own ice.

Mark Simpson clears the puck at Dundee

They had enjoyed a night off on Saturday, while Steelers had fallen to that uncharacteristic 3-5 home defeat to Storm.

Steelers’ group had whatever was left in their tank on top of a 320-mile road trip to get to the Dundee Ice Arena.

However, Aaron Fox’s men are simply not willing to lose two consecutive games, and fancied adding to the 11 goals they’d scored at the venue in the previous EIHL games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as the coach later recognised the players who were fit to take key roles “stepped up”.

Niklas Nevalainen bravely defends his crease at Dundee

His team certainly had a positive early start: at 4:39 Mitchell Balmas put Steelers ahead, his fifth point in three games.

The second period featured a clash between Kevin Tansey and Xavier Pouliot at 23:56, both receiving five minutes for fighting.

Sheffield settled quickest of the two after the bout, on form forward Mikko Juusola putting Sheffield further ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars hit back through Craig Garrigan, but Sheffield went into overdrive, Balmas executing a penalty shot and Cole Shudra scoring his eight of the season at 38:36.

Mitchell Balmas celebrates the first goal v Dundee Stars

Josh Nicholls underlined Steelers’ authority with a fifth goal at 45:49.

At the end, frustrated Stars’ coach Marc Lefebvre noted that his side had fashioned 43 shots on goal, but admitted most were from the perimeter, courtesy of some intelligent and resolute Sheffield defending.

Stars, in comparison, had conceded four goals off the rush.

Sheffield’s players got back on the bus heading in the direction of the final dozen games of the regular season – and the prospect of tying orange ribbons to the EIHL trophy.