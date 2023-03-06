Improvement still needed to stay in with a chance of winning the EIHL league, says Sheffield Steelers' coach

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox has introduced a note of caution after his team clawed back into the championship race with back-to-back wins.

All to play (and fight) for. Pic Dean Woolley

Steelers won 4-1 at Nottingham Panthers on Saturday and then 3-1 at home to Manchester Storm on Sunday.

Title rivals Belfast Giants lost 3-1 at home to Coventry Blaze and Panthers won a 4-3 shootout at early league-pacesetters Guildford Flames on that day, which meant Sheffield are now five points behind leaders Belfast with a game in hand.

Sheffield and Belfast lock horns on Saturday, so that margin can be further reduced.

Daniel Ciampini celebrates v Manchester Storm at the Arena

Steelers' two victories put them just two points behind Cardiff Devils and Guildford in second and third spots respectively.

Asked if Steelers had re-discovered their killer instinct and were now back operating at full confidence levels again, Fox replied: "I am not sure it is fully back.

He said there were "little details" they still had to clean up but that they had taken strides in the right direction.

Giants' home defeat had certainly helped Sheffield's cause, he said.

Brandon Mcnally v Manchester Storm at the Arena

"Belfast were running pretty hot so we weren't looking at many teams that you felt would be able to give them a game, especially in Belfast.

"We know Coventry can play, they played us very well last weekend (3-5 and 3-4 losses) and took points from us so we were hoping they would give us a win."

Fox revealed that Sunday's Belfast scoreline after two periods (the Irish were 3-1 down) was relayed to his team in their own second interlude.

"We talked about taking care of our own business in the third and continuing on a path that gives us an opportunity."

Up until last weekend, Steelers' play had been "pretty suspect" admitted the coach, but it didn't help to dwell on now.

Fox said Sunday's performance was a mixed bag and a little less convincing than the night before.

"Mentally I don't think we were at our best for the full 60" he said, saying mistakes were still an issue as was over-handling the puck.

"For the first 10 minutes of the first (period) I thought if we played like that for 60 we'd probably win that game 8-0."

Now, with nine games remaining, Steelers' focus was on hosting Belfast on Saturday, likely a huge influence on where the 2022-23 league title goes.

Giants' coach Adam Keefe was disappointed after his team's defeat but said he couldn't complain after his side had won every game in February and the Challenge Cup.

He said the result had "put the ball back in Guildford's hands" also recognising Sheffield and Cardiff remained in the mix.