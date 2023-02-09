I'll rest when I retire, says Sheffield Steelers' skipper ahead of Great Britain ice hockey tournament

Jonathan Phillips didn't hesitate when Great Britain called him up in the middle of a frantically busy domestic season.

Jonathan Phillips clashes on the boards at the Arena

He's the national team captain - and will take a breather from the sport only when he hangs his boots up.

The Sheffield Steelers' winger has played 48 games already in this energy-sapping EIHL campaign, which sees his club joint second in the league table and competing for a place in the Challenge Cup final.

Playing international exhibition matches isn't for everyone, though.

GB's Scott Conway, of Belfast Giants, is 13 years younger than Phillips.

Conway deleted his own name from the team sheet for this weekend's Euro Challenge tournament and tweeted: "For everyone wondering why I am not playing for Great Britain this year: Hockey takes a toll on players mentally and physically and I just need some rest time.

"The season this year is intense and the recovery days are much needed."

The skater, who last year led homegrown players for average ice time in league play, added: "The team looks strong and will do great!"

Phillips, asked if he would entertain taking time off, answered: "No, I'll rest when I am done."

While respecting Conway's decision, he said the GB players were delighted to reunite to face Japan, Poland, and Romania as part of their eventual preparation for the IIHF World Championships, at rinks in Nottingham, Milton Keynes and Coventry.

"First and foremost, the national team means so much to all of us that have been involved and we love getting together," said the veteran forward.

"It is not often that we get these chances in mid-season and sometimes it is nice just to drop the club and the season just for a week or so just to recharge in that way and do something different."

Phillips is happy that Sheffield team-mate Brandon Whistle will be on the GB roster for the first time.

"You see how much he has improved, he is a hell of a player and he is just getting better and better.

"He is getting so composed on the puck, he can play two ways and he is fun to play with so I am really pleased for him that he is in the team and I can't wait to see him in the shirt."

