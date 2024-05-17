IIHF World Championships: 'It sucks right now' but GB closing gap on world's best teams
Great Britain are still looking for their first points from the IIHF World Championships in Prague.
On Friday, they were edged out 4-3 by Denmark in front of a crowd of 16,277.
But they compared closely in standard with the 11th best team in the world, outshooting them 31-28.
On Saturday, they go again in search of a win, against hosts Czechia.
Ex-Sheffield Steeler Kirk, who had more ice time than anyone, opened the scoring at 5:23 with a fine wraparound.
Cade Neilson and Nathanael Halbert also got on the scoresheet, and Steeler Robert Dowd had seven shots, but the Danes bagged the winner in the see-saw encounter with eight minutes left.
Later, the governing body pointed out: "The gap between Denmark and Great Britain in World Championship hockey has decreased dramatically. The Danes romped 9-0 when they first met in 2019."
Assistant captain Mark Richardson found scant reward in that sentiment, commenting: "I think after three really tough games, to come into this one and bring that effort, it was great by everybody. But it sucks right now.
"We were right there and we had our chances."
Great Britain World Championship schedule and results
Saturday 11th May – Great Britain 2-4 Canada – Goals: Liam Kirk, Ben O’Connor
Sunday 12th May – Finland 8-0 Great Britain
Wednesday 15th May – Switzerland 3-0 Great Britain
Friday 17th May – Great Britain 3-4 Denmark – Goals: Liam Kirk, Cade Neilson, Nathanael Halbert
Saturday 18th May – Czechia v Great Britain – 20:20 (19:20 UK)
Monday 20th May – Great Britain v Norway – 16:20 (15:20 UK)
Tuesday 21st May – Austria v Great Britain – 12:20 (11:20 UK)
Meanwhile, back home, Finlay Ulrick has penned a new two-way contract with the Steelers and Steeldogs for next season.
The 24 year old right shot dressed a total of 10 times for Steelers last season, gaining three assists.
His best season was at Hull Seahawks.
