IIHF World Championship: Brave Great Britain fight back but lose on penalty shots to Norway

Two goals in 38 seconds from Robert Dowd and Brett Perlini was followed by Mark Richardson's equaliser as GB roared back.

Scott Conway scored in the shootout but Mathias Trettenes and Michael Haga netted for Norway to secure them the extra point.

Ben Bowns iced in his 45th Great Britain game to go level with all-time leader Stevie Lyle.

Celebrations for Team GB after they score against Norway. Picture: Dean Wooley

Norway had the first chances as Daniel Rokseth's shot from the blueline was saved by Bowns, who then stopped Kristian Jackobsson after he broke at speed down the right wing.

Bowns then denied Ludvig Hoff from close range on the powerplay, but could do nothing about Andreas Klavestad's pass towards goal that deflected in off the stick of David Phillips to give Norway the lead (16:13).

Great Britain found their jump early in the second period as Robert Lachowicz just failed to convert on the doorstep from Richardson's pass, while Cade Neilson was denied from the right circle.

Norway's second was credited to Mathis Olimb as the puck trickled through a pile of bodies from a goalmouth scramble at 26:39 (powerplay).

Tensions are high is the match between Great Britain and Norway. Picture: Dean Woolley

Dowd and Ben Lake went close on the same shift before Olimb scored his second of the afternoon with a powerful blast from left point at 35:19, also on the powerplay.

Perlini was obstructed on a breakaway and his resulting penalty shot was saved by Henrik Haukeland's glove.

Dowd scored on his backhand from the right circle (52:51) and 38 seconds later, Evan Mosey's wraparound the net found Conway to tap home at the backdoor (53:29).

GB were level less than three minutes later as Perlini set-up Richardson in the slot to fire past Haukeland for the equaliser (56:09).

Face-off in the match between Great Britain and Norway. Picture: Dean Woolley

Bowns made three outstanding saves in overtime and at the other end, Mosey was denied on the breakaway and narrowly failed to put away the rebound.

Norway scored twice in the shootout to win the game, but it was an heroic performance by GB as they secured a point against the 12th ranked team in the world.

GB Head Coach, Pete Russell, said: "We started a bit slow and at the end of the first period we asked them for a bit more.

"In the second period we gave up a couple of powerplay goals, but found a bit of drive in our legs.

The Great Britain bench take on some information in the match against Norway. Picture: Dean Woolley

"As soon as we got one in the third period the momentum changed and we got the three goals.

"This team know how to ride momentum. They've got the quality of togetherness.

"I think that third period shows how good we are as a group, how we stick together and we don't listen to the outside noise. I'm proud of the boys."