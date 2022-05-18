Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been presented with a cap to honour his 75th Great Britain appearance ahead of Tuesday's game with Sweden in the World Championship in Finland.

A short ceremony took place in the dressing room at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, led by GB General Manager Andy Buxton and Ice Hockey UK General Secretary Andy French.

His achievement puts him just behind some other great Steeler names in the GB roll call of honour, including Ashley Tait, Jonathan Phillips, Matthew Myers, David Longstaff, Colin Shields, and Davey Phillips.

Buxton said: "Any player who gets to 75 caps has given truly exceptional service to our national team and Dowdy should be incredibly proud of his achievement.

"To be one of just 11 people in well over 100 years is a very special club to belong to and we thank him for all he has contributed to the Great Britain team over the past 14 years."

Sadly the day went downhill afterwards.

Dowd receives his 75th cap.

Great Britain were beaten 6-0 by Sweden - who are ranked fifth in the world - in their third game at the Championship in Group B.

Dowd had a chance for GB from the left circle in a torrid 0-5 first period and tested goaltender Magnus Hellberg in a scoreless middle session, from a similar position.

GB Assistant Coach, Adam Keefe, said after the drubbing: "We weren't focused from the start and that was our downfall.

"But we gave a better account of ourselves in the second and third period and got stronger as the game went on.

Robert Dowd in action against Sweden.

"We have to be dialled in from the start to have any success at this tournament. Jackson (Whistle; goalie) came in and did well and the boys stepped it up in front of him.

"We now need to regroup and turn our attentions to the USA, which will be another tough game."

GB face the Americans on Thursday at 14:20 UK time.

Dowd made his debut at the 2008 World Championship Division 1 Group B tournament in Innsbruck, Austria and becomes only the 11th player in GB history to reach the 75-cap milestone.