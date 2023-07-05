Ice hockey: Wolves pounce to snatch away forward targeted by Sheffield Steelers

Wolves have sunk their teeth into Sheffield Steelers' plans to bring in a new forward

The Steelers missed out on David Morley

Val Pusteria Wolves, an Italian ice hockey team from Bruneck playing in the Central European ICE Hockey League, have signed Sheffield target David Morley.

Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox had been “very close” to acquiring the services of a 5ft 7in centre or winger who has had seven seasons in Norway with Lillehammer, Stavanger Oilers and more recently Frisk Asker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morley has been a prolific points scorer in Norway and seemed attracted to a move to the EIHL.

Steelers coach Aaron Fox

A deal “had pretty much been agreed,” says Sheffield.

But Wolves, who had made a play for him earlier in the summer, became spooked, possibly by web speculation about him moving elsewhere, and offered him an improved two year deal, which he accepted.

They described the 32-year-old as of “relatively small stature, but has an excellent eye for goal and fine technique.”

Morley’s apparent change of heart is all in a day’s work for hockey coaches, who often see talent coaxed elsewhere by longer deals and more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sheffield team boss Fox has a “couple of offers on high end forwards” out at the moment and is “playing a patience game” with them.

While Morley’s signature is one that got away, the defensive recruitment all seems to have come together reasonably quickly at Sheffield.

The Star understands British ‘D’ Sam Jones will be joined by four imports who have already signed, with another berth yet to be filled.

Steelers won’t be bringing back Sebastien Piche, but may well remain interested in the likes of Kevin Schulze and Niklas Nevalainen, who have yet to tie up deals elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traumatic loss of winger Alex Graham, who passed away on June 24, has meant there is a British spot available.

Given the circumstances and emotions involved, this is an incredibly difficult position to even entertain filling.

But Sheffield have to and they have started looking at possible recruits in the NIHL, including Steeldogs, and also at Brits who have been playing abroad for a year or more.

The Brit-list won’t include Cole Shudra, who has previously been on a two-way arrangement with his NIHL club Leeds Knights, but is now seemingly out of reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His salary in Leeds and value to their team – plus the possibility of him being injured if he played for Sheffield – makes it a no-brainer for the West Yorkshire club to keep him under their protection.

Steelers’ roster announced so far:

Goalie:

Matt Greenfield

Defencemen:

Sam Jones, Kevin Tansey

Forwards:

Daniel Ciampini, Robert Dowd, Brett Neumann, Mark Simpson, Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Brandon Whistle.