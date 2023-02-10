Ice hockey: What Steelers coach Aaron Fox thinks about the international break

With a third of Sheffield Steelers' skaters away on international duty this weekend, you can understand club coach Aaron Fox's principal desire – for all of his men to return injury-free.

Steelers coach Aaron Fox

The EIHL boss would have preferred a break from action for his team after a hugely-intensive time in the domestic programme.

But he respects the need for Team GB to face Japan, Poland, and Romania in preparation for the IIHF World Championship, which will be played in Nottingham, from April 29 to May 5.

This weekend sees GB's 31-man squad limber up against Japan, Poland, and Romania in preparation in Nottingham, Milton Keynes, and Coventry.

Fox said: "This league is a real grind, mentally and physically, on guys.

"I understand the national team break is an opportunity for guys to go play at that level.

"I would prefer if all of our guys were able to take a little 'R and R' and clear their minds for a few days, away from the rink.

"But I totally get the reason that we get this weekend off is for the national team," which, he added, included Brandon McNally who is playing for Italy.

"I hope they have a good weekend and hope they come back ready to go."

Fox will be keen to watch the ice time forwarded to GB debutant and 142-game Steeler Brandon Whistle: "It is great" said the coach of his player's selection.

"He has put the work in and played very, very well; I have nothing but tons of confidence in his game and know he'll do very well."

GB boss Pete Russell will be doing his best to avoid players being over-taxed in the tournament.

He said there were 31 members of the squad: "So guys don't play three games...they don't have to play all the time, I don't think that would be fair to them or their clubs.

"It is important to rest the guys, maybe they will play two games but not three."

Steelers' captain Jonathan Phillips said the training camp and the matches were "massive in terms of our preparation for the Worlds.

“It’s not something we’re had most years and so any chance we get to get together is really beneficial.

“We have such a close tight-knit group and there’s such a great culture.

“The boys look forward to coming back together. We got relegated last year and, of course, we want to go straight back up.”

Phillips believes the welcoming environment will help the five new players settle in quickly.

“The culture of this team from the top down has been an unbelievable thing to be a part of,” he said.

“Guys coming in know they have to fit in but they always have done and they love being part of it.