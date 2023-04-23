Ice hockey: Sheffield Steelers men make their marks for GB against Latvia

Liam Kirk has that glorious sense of knowing the right place to be at the right time.

Sean Norris scores in mid-air for GB. Picture: Scott Wiggins

The opportunist was looking for an overtime breakaway, playing for Great Britain against Latvia – a team ranked 11th in the world – on Saturday.

The optimistic Latvians, overly cocksure of their own ability to retain possession, withdrew their goalie when in offensive possession in overtime, with the game level at 2-2.

GB grabbed the puck, though, skated down the other end and Kirk, Maltby’s former Steeler, tapped home the 3-2 winner.

Jonathan Phillips in action against Latvia. Picture: Andy Burnham

In that game, at Nottingham Arena, GB had earlier a lead through Josh Waller, and after getting pegged back re-took the lead for 2-1.

That second goal came when Steeler Evan Mosey fired in from the right-circle, his effort being tipped home by Ben Lake.

With less than a minute left, the visitors levelled again, but then pulled their goalie for an extra skater during an attack in overtime.

It was costly with Kirk slotting home the winner into an empty net.

Liam Kirk scored for GB against Latvia. Picture: Andy Burnham

Great Britain Assistant Coach Corey Neilson the praised leadership of the group, captained by retiring Steelers’ skipper Jonathan Phillips and the goaltending of South Yorkshire’s Cardiff Devils netminder Ben Bowns.

“Bownsy was fantastic” he said

The two teams, ranked seven places apart by the IIHF, met again in the exhibition game on Sunday, at the Skydome Arena, Coventry.

And GB led the way again, Ollie Betteridge and Johnny Curran giving them a two-goal advantage.

Latvia dragged one back but it was 3-1 to the Brits courtesy of debutant Sean Norris.

Jackson Whistle conceded two goals in 53 seconds though – and suddenly both sides were tied 3-3.

Latvia now had the momentum and took the lead for the first time through Ronalds Kenins with under eight minutes on the clock.

There was no going back.

Latvia embellished the scoreline with an empty netter from Mārtiņš Dzierkals. And another empty net goal rang up an unrealistic 3-6 loss for Pete Russell’s men.