Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox has paid tribute to the fans who filled an amazing 25,880 Sheffield Arena seats over the festive period.

Sheffield Arena was packed out when the Steelers took on Storm

His top of the league side has been pushed along at home by a tide of seasonal goodwill at a time when families are having to watch every penny.

The last three gates brought in 7,975 (Dundee Stars) 9,368 (Nottingham Panthers) and Saturday’s 8,537 (Manchester.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox said the numbers involved were “unbelievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s awesome, they have carried us at times throughout the year, when we have needed them.

He said it had been a “great holiday experience for the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Jonathan Phillips added: “When I first came here (2006) people used to talk about Steelermania, referring to the mid to late 1990s. We can put that to bed now because Steelermania is back bigger and bolder than ever.”

Team-mate Dowd, who scored a hat-trick at the Arena on New Year’s Eve said: “I can’t imagine it’s ever been more crazy than it is now, the noise and all that orange colour, everyone is at full cry. It’s a privilege to play in front of these people. They show up every night, spend hard-earned money on supporting us; we are so lucky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers fans packed out the arena

After a streak of 10 straight wins, half at home, Sheffield started 2023 with a road victory at Altrincham, where they had imploded 7-4 on Bonfire Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm’s Cameron Critchlow put the hosts ahead on nine minutes.

As so often happens at the Ice Dome, there followed an entertaining flurry of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Mosey scored on a five-on-three power play before Cole Carter and Martin Latal netted, for either side, just 12 seconds apart for 2-2.

Group huddle after Steelers score at Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was 3-3 at 22 minutes after Daniel Ciampini and former Steeler Anthony DeLuca continued the goal trade.

And the fun continued with Scott Simmonds giving Manchester the lead for the third time only for Robert Dowd to level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After two 2-2 periods, one side had to break clear in the final phase.

Brendan Connolly did the trick; he nudged the Yorkshire side ahead with a rebound, his second in two nights, with 11 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Dowd celebrates in Altrincham

Manchester pulled their goalie for the extra skater and had a six-on-four advantage when Matt Petgrave was called for tripping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Steelers had grabbed their 11th straight win.

* Saturday’s Arena game, the last of 2022, was effectively over as early as the first period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowd, revelling in his centreman role, tipped home a Danny Kristo drive after 86 seconds.

Storm rallied briefly but Kevin Eckman-Larsson fanned on a good chance and Matt Greenfield stopped what limited offence Manchester could muster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second strike had real theatre about it. Connolly was tussling on the ice with Jake Bricknell, he then sprung up to race back onside as Brandon McNally took over and buried the puck.

Dowd slapped in on the power play – it was match-over at 16:56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowd wrapped up his hat-trick after Latal’s pace and energy opened up a shooting lane, the GB ace taking advantage of with ruthless efficiency, at 39:37.