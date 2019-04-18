Ice hockey legend prepares to bow out of British game

Former Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants forward Colin Shields says he is "honoured to be here one last time" as he takes part in Great Britain's training camp ahead of next month's World Championship in Slovakia.

The 39-year-old is retiring at the end of the season after a glittering domestic and international career.

GB's 30-man training camp squad met on Tuesday night and are now having two on-ice sessions a day ahead of their first warm-up game against Italy at the Skydome on Friday (7:30pm).

Britain also face Hungary on Sunday in Milton Keynes (2pm) before back to back matches against KHL side Torpedo in Nottingham and Sheffield next weekend.

The Glasgow-born forward made his GB debut in the 2000-01 season and currently has 89 caps, fifth on the all-time list behind Ashley Tait (110), David Longstaff (101), Jonathan Weaver (97) and David Clarke (92).

His goals tally of 42 is a modern-era GB record while he has contributed 40 assists. The Glasgow-born forward’s 82 points is only second behind Tony Hand (122).

"I am just as excited now at training camp as I was all those years ago," said Shields.

"I have had an amazing GB career and these past two years have been fantastic with two successive promotions.

"What we have achieved is remarkable and it is down to the dedication, talent and determination of a great group of players.

"The lure of playing some of the best players in the world is huge and I hope to secure a place in the final 25.

"Everyone here at camp knows that there is massive competition for places and I am sure the intensity will be high in the coming days."