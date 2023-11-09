Ice hockey fans come together in show of unity for Sheffield and Nottingham

Manchester Storm have held out the hand of friendship to Sheffield Steeler's fans ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup game in Altrincham.

Supporters of the South Yorkshire club will cross the Pennines for their first match since the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers' skater Adam Johnson at the Arena.

It won't be an easy weekend for Sheffield fans, who on Sunday will return to their home venue for the visit of Coventry Blaze, in the League.

Earlier this week Storm sent out a social media message for the opposition: "We're sure Saturday is going to be difficult and many want to support the team in their first game back."

Storm said there were only a handful of seats unsold in the away' blocks but Sheffielders should: "Feel free to book anywhere inside the Storm Shelter, you will be looked after."

The message was well received and the fixture could be a sell-out.

One away fan who booked seats in the home section said her children had been: "A little anxious. We were at that last game and our kids are still struggling but wanted to support the Steelers."

A Manchester supporter gave this heart-warming response: "Let’s stand as one and take the roof off the Shelter for all players, let the drums bang and all the fans cheer. This will be hard for Sheffield on Saturday so let's respect them OFF AND ON THE ICE."

The warmth of spirit across the Elite League touched another member of the Orange army, who posted: "This message right here just proves that us Steelers are going to get through this!

"Seen so much support from all around the league but the messages from Storm fans are beyond amazing! Thank you Storm, thank you for being so supportive.

"Rivalry aside, we are a massive family and this is just one of many things that shows exactly why being part of the hockey community is the best!"

A Nottingham Panthers' follower also chimed in: "From a Panthers fan good luck Steelers, you have got this.

"This hockey community has been amazing the support to both clubs has been immense. That’s why l love ice hockey."

Meanwhile Panthers have confirmed they will withdraw from the 2023/24 Challenge Cup.

A joint statement read: "The Panthers, and, the Elite League, would like to thank fans again for their support at this difficult time and will provide a fresh update about fixtures in the coming days, including details about the postponed league games and rearranged dates."