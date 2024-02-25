Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mentality of this team, though, is to triumph in every match.

So to lose 4-1 at Cardiff on Saturday night - albeit a scoreline inflated by two empty net goals - will serve as a useful reminder to Steelers' players that the league has not been won yet.

Ultimately, it will be, this defeat was a minor bump in the road and there can't be many fans of other clubs who seriously entertain the notion that Sheffield won't lift the league title.

If Steelers go on a 12-game winning streak like the one that ended on Saturday, don't be surprised if they claim the championship with weeks to spare.

They lost in Wales, but they are still playing well...there is no form dip.

And their top performance level and general consistency are still way better than any EIHL rivals.

Steelers had Brett Neumann back from injury - Scott Allen was out - and Neumann's return paid dividends when he assisted on the game's first goal, put away by defenceman Dominic Cormier.

Jamie Arniel cancelled that out with a rebound goal four minutes later and the home side took a 2-1 lead at the half way point, through Ryan Barrow's tip.

While Patrick Harper cracked the puck against the home bar, at the second interval, both sides had fired 26 shots on goal, an indicator of Cardiff's growing influence on the game - they were overcoming Steelers' strong start.

For once, Sheffield forward players were shut out and two empty-net goals in 27 seconds from Trevor Cox and Cole Ully, ensured a memorable night for home fans in the crowd of 3,100 people.

Coach Aaron Fox had no complaints saying both sides had played well, praising Devils' netminder Ben Bowns.