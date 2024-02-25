News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Ice hockey: Cardiff end Steelers' 12-game winning streak

Such was the magnitude of league-topping Steelers’ advantage over second-place Cardiff Devils – a fulsome 14 points ahead with 16 games remaining – Sheffield had been in the comfortable position of not needing a win in South Wales, before the puck dropped on Saturday night.
By Bob Westerdale
Published 25th Feb 2024, 14:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The mentality of this team, though, is to triumph in every match.

So to lose 4-1 at Cardiff on Saturday night - albeit a scoreline inflated by two empty net goals - will serve as a useful reminder to Steelers' players that the league has not been won yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ultimately, it will be, this defeat was a minor bump in the road and there can't be many fans of other clubs who seriously entertain the notion that Sheffield won't lift the league title.

Most Popular
Niklas Nevalainen under ressure at Cardiff Pic Rebecca Brain.jpegNiklas Nevalainen under ressure at Cardiff Pic Rebecca Brain.jpeg
Niklas Nevalainen under ressure at Cardiff Pic Rebecca Brain.jpeg

If Steelers go on a 12-game winning streak like the one that ended on Saturday, don't be surprised if they claim the championship with weeks to spare.

They lost in Wales, but they are still playing well...there is no form dip.

And their top performance level and general consistency are still way better than any EIHL rivals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steelers had Brett Neumann back from injury - Scott Allen was out - and Neumann's return paid dividends when he assisted on the game's first goal, put away by defenceman Dominic Cormier.

Sam Jones looks deflated after conceding at Cardiff. Pic Rebecca BrainSam Jones looks deflated after conceding at Cardiff. Pic Rebecca Brain
Sam Jones looks deflated after conceding at Cardiff. Pic Rebecca Brain

Jamie Arniel cancelled that out with a rebound goal four minutes later and the home side took a 2-1 lead at the half way point, through Ryan Barrow's tip.

While Patrick Harper cracked the puck against the home bar, at the second interval, both sides had fired 26 shots on goal, an indicator of Cardiff's growing influence on the game - they were overcoming Steelers' strong start.

For once, Sheffield forward players were shut out and two empty-net goals in 27 seconds from Trevor Cox and Cole Ully, ensured a memorable night for home fans in the crowd of 3,100 people.

Coach Aaron Fox had no complaints saying both sides had played well, praising Devils' netminder Ben Bowns.

With a lead of 12 points over the Welsh, he could afford to be magnanimous.

Related topics:SheffieldCardiffAaron Fox