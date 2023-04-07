Ice hockey: All eyes on legend Jonathan Phillips for his last game at Arena in a Sheffield Steelers uniform

Jonathan Phillips, a genuine Steelers’ legend, will play his last game at Sheffield Arena tomorrow night, in the play off quarter-final second leg against Manchester Storm.

Jonathan Phillips will play his last game at the Arena tomorrow

All eyes will be on the captain, who has played 1,036 games for Sheffield, and has managed to score 487 points on the way.

As always, the Welsh winger will have a team-first attitude – it will only be a qualification to the play off finals that will be on his mind before and during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whoever takes over as skipper at Steelers, eventually, could never begin to compete with his years of service and his loyalty to the club and its fans.

It will be a special night for anyone that has ever been involved with the Steelers.

Supporters are desperate to see him retire with a play off winning medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad