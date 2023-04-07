Ice hockey: All eyes on legend Jonathan Phillips for his last game at Arena in a Sheffield Steelers uniform

All eyes will be on the captain, who has played 1,036 games for Sheffield, and has managed to score 487 points on the way.
As always, the Welsh winger will have a team-first attitude – it will only be a qualification to the play off finals that will be on his mind before and during the game.
Whoever takes over as skipper at Steelers, eventually, could never begin to compete with his years of service and his loyalty to the club and its fans.
It will be a special night for anyone that has ever been involved with the Steelers.
Supporters are desperate to see him retire with a play off winning medal.
The Arena should be packed for tomorrow night’s 7pm face off.