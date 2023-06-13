Humour and hockey will remain on the menu at Sheffield Steelers

Kevin Tansey

But there is always room for dressing room banter and players with a sense of humour.

Sheffield Steelers have some ground to make up in that regard, after losing popular GB defenceman Davey Phillips, to treble-winning Belfast Giants.

However, they have replaced him with a man with his own brand of comedy.

Davey Phillips, dressing room comedian

Adrian Saxrud-Danieslen says Steelers' new capture Kevin Tansey will bring more than just a defensive deterrent to the Sheffield squad.

The Canadian will also raise a laugh to keep the dressing room light when his team-mates need it.

Former Steelers' blueliner Saxrud-Danieslen, a team-mate of Tansey's at Austrian side HC Innsbruck in 2020-21, told The Star: "He is a great guy to have in the room, very funny and would be a great fit to the team and city.

"It is also great since Davey is leaving, he is really funny."

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen, picture by Hayley Roberts

Tansey, 30, says he will be happy to take on that role.

He said: "I like to keep it a light mood and jokey wherever I am so I will be able to fill those shoes."

The tomfoolery will stop when he steps on to the Sheffield Arena pad, though, says Saxrud-Danielsen.

"Kevin is a strong defensive player with big offensive skills.

"He is more offensive-minded than most 'D,' but for sure he will use his size and strength in the D zone."

Tansey scored 28 points in 40 games in Austria, while another member of that team - Daniel Ciampini, who played for Steelers last year - topped the Innsbruck side for goals and points.

Saxrud-Danielsen, who told Tansey about the "great club, great city and great fans" that would await him in Sheffield, said Ciampini would have said the same to him.

Tansey confirmed: "Yes, Daniel suggested I come to Sheffield and have some fun.

"He was one of my best buddies so it sounded good to maybe be playing with him again in the older days of my career."

While Tansey has a reputation for quarter backing teams, he was quick to insist that defence was his ultimate goal.

One observer claimed recently that the player, on occasion, could lose his defensive focus.

But the skater challenged that accusation head on.

"It depends on who was watching and when. Was it one of my bad games in seven years of pro hockey?

