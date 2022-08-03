Huge triple signing for Sheffield Steelers revealed

They have recruited wingers Daniel Ciampini and Brandon McNally as well as centreman Brett Neumann.

The north American trio may not have had hugely successful seasons last term - injuries played a part - but they are all ready to make an impact in orange.

Ciampini, 31, is the man Sheffield hopes to take up the mantle left by the departed Marco Vallerand - a move hinted by The Star recently.

Neumann has youth on his side at 23 and possesses pace and offensive promise.

McNally, 30, is big and aggressive and helped Cardiff Devils to the Play Off championship last season.

They are coach Aaron Fox's final three import forwards.

He has a final defenceman and starting goaltender to announce next week.

Brett Neumann. Picture: Sheffield Steelers

"I think we have an exciting and balanced forward line" he says.

"Ciampini is going to come in and be a guy who we expect to be a top player for us.

"He was second in League scoring in Austria in 20-21 and top three in Norway the year before that.

"Daniel plays a very skilled all-around game, skates well, competes hard and can make his teammates around him better.

Daniel Ciampini and Brandon McNally

"Last season Daniel went to the Czech Extraliga and had an early injury when he got healthy his team was out of contention so he returned to ICEHL for the remainder of year joining Bolzano. He’s coming to help us achieve our goals and is excited to get back to scoring and being that difference-maker he’s been before."

Canada-born Ciampini commented "From the moment Aaron and I started talking I felt we had a good connection.

"I haven't won a lot in my career and it was important I was coming to a contender, somewhere I can come in and help make a difference. Sheffield has that tradition.

"Everyone I spoke with about the organisation said great things about the city, Arena and organisation. The word is that Sheffield treats their players and families first class and that is important when travelling halfway around the world.

"I've travelled around Europe, Austria, Italy, Norway and Czech. The UK will be a new experience and one I'm looking forward to, all being well I will arrive in Sheffield shortly and I can't wait to get going."

As for Neumann, the coach said: "Brett is a dynamic forward who plays with great quickness and is excellent in tight areas."He’s got a great shot and is a very unselfish offensive player."Brett’s a natural centre but he can also play all three forward positions. I think he will run some big numbers for us."Brett is young and extremely motivated to come in and be a top-end guy and contributor for us this year.

"If you look at his last year in the OHL which was the same last year Kirky (Liam Kirk) was there the numbers he put up were outstanding.

"In his rookie year in ECHL in 20-21 in Allen where he played for Aaron Johnson who had great things to say about his game, character and work ethic as well.

"He played on a line at times with Scott Conway from Belfast and their numbers looked very similar.

"We all know that does not translate to the same success but watching him on tape his game really stood out. "

Neumann, also from Canada, said he's looking forward to a new challenge.

"My agent had a great relationship with Aaron and I guess I was putting my trust in them both and hope I can help the team win a championship.

"I work out a lot with Evan McGrath who played in Sheffield and he was excited when I signed. As for his playing style, Neumann said: "I can play in all situations, a two-way guy.

"People would say that my main feature is my speed and energy, I create space and can jump into holes. I'd like to think my work ethic is my plus though, I love to compete and I think all fans appreciate that."

Fox said McNally's EIHL experience was valuable.

"I don’t think we could have found a better guy to come in to play a role and give us something we have lacked in previous years.

"I don’t believe in bringing in one-dimensional guys," said the coach adding McNally, an Italian American, would be "willing to stick up for his teammates and answer the bell when needed."

"Brandon is big, skates well and when engaged is an extremely effective player.

"I had many conversations with him and there isn’t a guy coming in with a bigger chip on their shoulder and more excited to get started."

McNally, who injured his hand last year, commented: "Sheffield is a great place to play with incredible fan support, I was keen to join after experiencing the atmosphere in that Arena last year

"When things didn't work out in Cardiff I set my sights on joining Sheffield."McNally, Devils' second highest penalty-taker last year, is happy to classify himself as a role player: "In Cardiff, they wanted a fourth line guy so that's what I did.

"In Italy, they needed a first-line guy and I did pretty well there scoring 50 points in Vipiteno.