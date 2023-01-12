Almost 10,000 people are getting super-excited about Steelers' clash with Guildford Flames at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

Jonathan Phillips: Steelers' fans expect big things from their club. Pic Dean Woolley

Jonathan Phillips recognises the passion of the fans and welcomes the clamour for tickets before the sell-out signs went up at the Box Office.

But the Elite League's second v first-team match-up isn't at the forefront of his mind.

Friday night's date at Manchester Storm comes first, in more ways than one.

“It’s a massive weekend but whilst everyone is getting excited about Guildford, we must, first of all, concentrate on Manchester the night before," said the club and Great Britain captain.

“There seems to be so much noise and chatter about Saturday, I can assure you in the room our first thought is Manchester on Friday.

"It is always difficult in that building, it’s so small and things happen so quickly that you almost play the whole game on instinct.

"If you aren’t ready, aren’t focussed the game can be lost before you have started.

“It's only once we get back on the bus and travel back home will we really start to think of Guildford.

"And that’s the only way it should be, one game at a time. Will we be excited? Of course, we will be.

"It is going to be a huge game played in front of 9,368 fans, if you can’t get up, get excited, and be ready for that then you should pack it in.

“I certainly understand our fans' excitement, top two teams going at it, we know it will be loud, passionate and that our fans will be willing us on.

"Our relationship with these fans is huge, they demand a lot from us, and rightly so, however, we demand a lot from them as well, we want them to be super loud from moment one, they have given us so much already this season home and away.

"The supporters have set new standards, I think, in their backing for the team – I expect it to raise to another level on Saturday.

“Saturday will be the fans' day, first of all, though we have to get through Friday night and an equally tough test.

"Manchester beat Guildford home and away only a few days ago, (8-1 and 6-5) that shows the job we have to focus on first and foremost.”

Steelers will go back on top of the league if they win in Manchester.

A result like that would certainly be a boost for Aaron Fox's men ahead of Saturday's Arena match.