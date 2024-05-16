How Marco Vallerand could have ended up Sheffield Steelers' top scorer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mitchell Balmas's stellar first season with treble-winning Sheffield Steelers earned him two meaningful awards.

In mid-April, he was selected as Players' Player and Steelers Supporters' Club Player of the Year in the annual honours ceremony.

He had been a revelation and thoroughly deserved the tributes.

The awards were doubtless influenced by his magical touch in front of goal.

In the EIHL season statistics, which have recently been amended, the 26-year-old Canadian completed his year with 32 goals and 57 assists.

That is a remarkable 89 points in 70 outings in a league he'd barely known about this time last year.

But the figures also invite a goals-per-game comparison with Marco Vallerand.

The 35-year-old winger had returned for his second, successive season, played through injuries and was an absentee in seven matches, including the victorious Play Off final.

Marco Vallerand celebrates with away fans at Coventry

Despite that bad luck, he scored the same number of goals as Balmas did over full the Grand Slam campaign.

And that is despite the fact Vallerand didn't hit the back of the net at the Arena until Boxing Day.

His lethal shooting on the power play (16 successes) was a big factor in his goals' output.

Overall, he was third in the points' stake, behind Balmas and Patrick Watling.

Mitchell Balmas, number one points machine

The updated stats, collated across all three domestic tournaments by steelersstats.co.uk, confirm how much Finnish winger Mikko Juusola's game is suited to British ice hockey.

He failed to find the net for two clubs in his home country and Czechia in the previous season.

But the forward, 26, helped himself to 24 goals and 37 assists in the EIHL.

Only, he, Balmas and Daniel Ciampini were ever-presents in the championship-laden year.

Great Britain before the Swiss defeat Pic Dean Woolley

And plaudits are due to coach's player of the year Kevin Tansey - in league play he came top in the plus-minus stakes, with a formidable +40.

Colton Saucerman was Sheffield's top man in the play offs (+7.)

Meanwhile, Great Britain suffered their second consecutive shutout as they went down 3-0 to the world's seventh seed Switzerland at the World Championship in Prague, on Wednesday.

Ex Steeler Liam Kirk twice came close to scoring but GB were unable to beat Akira Schmid who secured a 15-shot clean sheet.

Great Britain World Championship schedule and results: