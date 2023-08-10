Scott Allen admits he was momentarily "enticed" by the thought of signing for Cardiff Devils - but knows he has made the right choice to pen a second-year deal at Sheffield Steelers.

Allen played for Devils and Great Britain coach Pete Russell when he was in charge of EHC Freiburg in Germany, between 2019-21.

The Devils' boss was hoping that relationship would influence Allen's decision about where he would play in 2023-24.

It was a tough decision, but the 33-year-old Canadian opted for South Yorkshire.

Fight night at Cardiff

"I love Pete, I played for him for two seasons in Freiburg, he is a great coach and we have the utmost respect for each other, so it was a little bit enticing to see what he had to offer.

"But at the end of the day, we value the familiarity of Sheffield.

"We love the rink we play in, the team Foxy (coach Aaron Fox) has built, my wife has a lot of good friends on the team, too.

"A lot of these things played into the factors of where to go - my daughter (who will be two next month) has good friends on the team as well.

Pete Russell pic by Dean Woolley

"In terms of the family environment and from a hockey standpoint Sheffield won on both accounts.

"That is not to say Cardiff isn't an outstanding team as well and Pete is an outstanding coach.

"I just preferred to come back."

The Welsh rivals had offered "pretty similar terms" to Sheffield and Russell tried to be persuasive in his negotiations with the former Bakersfield Condors and Tucson Roadrunners skater, who first arrived in European hockey in 2018.

"Pete was saying good things about the team and the city; he was obviously just trying to sell me on coming there," said the player.

"And at end of the day, me and my wife had a lot of talks about where we were going to end up and I think something about coming back to the same team that builds a strong foundation for the next season.

"We love Sheffield and are excited to come back."

Allen and his team-mates will be trying to avoid the second-half dip in team form that they experienced last year.

"I think we went through mid-season drag where we dried up with goals.

"If we can cut that out and maintain a steady line through the whole season that will go a long way in terms of winning-per centage and everybody's personal statistics, they go hand in hand.

"Last year's results weren't for a lack of trying, everybody's heart was in it and I would go to bat for those boys any day."

Speaking from Edmonton, Allen said he hoped being a second-year Steeler will help him.

"Every player should strive to do better going into the second season" he said.

"Familiarity with how the league works helps.

"Last year I was playing in all these rinks for the first time, going back and having that experience - maybe it will go a long way.

"I am working hard and hoping I'll do better this year and the team will do better, "I think I can make more plays, score more goals...production, in general, should be more efficient and more consistent.