That's how much Wednesday's Arena match with Coventry Blaze had become a formality, given Steelers' 6-0 first-leg advantage.

After this week's 4-1 home confirmation of their place in March 13th's final, Sheffield could reflect that they had scored ten goals on aggregate against Coventry, and the one they conceded, ironically, came from a last-year Steeler.

Blaze's Mission Impossible was further highlighted at Broughton Lane when two Sheffield defencemen, Sam Jones and Brien Diffley stepped forward in the first 17 minutes to put two goals past them.

That was certainly game over.

Sheffield's depth was on display again with the team featuring second-string goalie Tony Morrone, who was to be named man of the match, and new boys Sam Cooper (Steeldogs) and Patrick Harper (formerly South Carolina Stingrays.)

Robert Dowd and his ex-team mate Danny Kristo traded goals before Mitchell Balmas made it 10-1 on aggregate.

Steelers had certainly not taken it easy on their EIHL rivals, outshooting them three-to-one after 40 minutes.

Sam Jones celebrates a goal v Cov Pic Dean Woolley

Sheffield had conceded only one goal in their previous three final periods in games and with customary professionalism completed the job without any scares, making it a stress-free night for the 5,633 fans.

Blaze boss Danny Stewart said the "heck of a team" that is Sheffield had successfully avoided any hint of imploding.

The damage had been done in the first period of the first leg (5-0 lead for Sheffield) giving them an "impossible situation" in the second leg, he said.

Opposite number Aaron Fox said he was happy his team had given Coventry no chance of switching the momentum their way.

Mitchell Balmas and Patrick Watling

"We tried to play winning hockey - keep the compete level high, we battled - there are a couple of guys in that room that set the tone every night and it is pretty easy for guys to follow" he said.

Steelers have reached the final of the last competition they have won - and will be keen to make it one of three trophies in their cabinet.

That objective will be helped by the fact it will be staged on home ice, on Wednesday March 13 (7.30pm.)

The opponent will be either Guildford Flames or Glasgow Clan.