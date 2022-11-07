'Heck of a player...' Impressive stand-in forward now staying on at Sheffield Steelers

The forward was brought to the club as injury cover in August after another newcomer, Mason Mitchell, was injured in training.

Pitule was on an initial short-term contract, but The Star understands he has now been rewarded for his hard work and energy with a deal covering the rest of the season.

Coach Aaron Fox said: "He is a heck of a player, he does everything right.

Tomas Pitule, initially brought in as cover, is now staying on at Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

"He is one of the nicest people I've ever met in the game, does everything you could ask for and more, a great addition."

Pitule is reliable, plays a simple strong game, and has sound positional awareness.

And his 12 points in 20 games didn't harm his case to stay, either.

The strapping 32-year-old Czech will be on the roster when Sheffield host Coventry Blaze on Wednesday.

The Midlands side are a point and a place ahead of them in the league table. If Sheffield win they'll go second in the table.

And a victory is essential as Sheffield try to chip away at the eight-point gap between them and leaders Guildford Flames, who have played four games more.

The midweek fixture comes after a mixed weekend, where Steelers lost a pretty meaningless round-robin Challenge Cup game at Manchester Storm before shutting out Fife Flyers 3-0, in Sunday's league game.

Fox said: "It was a dead rubber game for us, we didn't have a ton to play for, I liked our character, I liked how we stuck up for each other that's what we took away from that game."

Referring to the obviously-planned attack on Davey Phillips by Storm's Ruddy, Fox said they assumed "something would happen"

Ruddy had dropped his gloves from centre ice to went straight after the GB man, who was passing the puck.

"In my view, he should probably have asked him to go and if he doesn't want to go that's the end of it...but it's been part of the game for a long time and I don't think they'll ever change it."

Fox described the match against Fife, as "not our best 60 minutes, for sure."

There was a "lull" in the game but his side had found a way to win.

Steelers' shut out that night reflected their brilliant defensive record so far.

They have conceded just 18 goals in 12 EIHL league games.

Fox said goalie Matt Greenfield looked as if he was unbeatable against the Scots.

His opposite number Todd Dutiaume said his side had wasted chances and admitted they just "didn't have enough to get it over the line."