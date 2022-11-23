Neilson returns to Panthers after the ownership dumped Gary Graham on Tuesday. He'd been there four months.

Chief executive Omar Pacha had said "a new voice" was needed to "give new direction" to the Panthers - and then unveiled the old voice and direction of Neilson.

In February 2018, Notts announced Neilson's contract would not be renewed "by mutual consent" At that time it was acknowledged the GB asst coach was paying the price for Panthers freefalling to seventh place in the EIHL.

But they have won nothing major since his departure and he will be back to run Panthers' bench at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

This week's events have intrigued long-term Steelers' servant Dave Simms who says: "The rivalry will now take another notch up as Neilson hates us as much as we hate them.

"Personally, I feel the rivalry is back with this appointment. Beating the Panthers is always great...beating Neilson's Panthers is better."

Corey Neilson during his earlier stint as Nottingham Panthers coach (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

Simms recognises that all players like to showcase their worth when a coach takes over the reins - whether he has been there before or not.

"They all start with a point to prove. However, we will have prepared well for this game and will be doing our best to put a show on for our fans, like we normally do.

"Last Sunday we lost at home to Belfast Giants, we are in no mood for another reverse. Saturday is going to be some night" he promised.

"While it would be a stretch to say we wish Corey well, we hope he enjoys his return to the Panthers, only not this weekend or any subsequent meetings we have with them."

Graham's departure is a far cry from Nottingham's message to their fans on his appointment when Pacha commented: "Gary's pedigree as a coach is certainly up there but it was more the person we are really happy to have, how he is as a human being and his values, I can't speak enough about his character.

"He's the right guy for our situation, we're really happy to have Gary and I think he'll be a great fit for our organisation, and how we want to build, with his enthusiasm and his passion for the sport."

He left having secured four regulation wins out of 15 league games.