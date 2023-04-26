Hat-trick Steeler Robert Dowd has much to celebrate this week

Robert Dowd scores for GB, picture by Tony Sargent

He scored a hat-trick in 15 minutes for Great Britain in Tuesday's exhibition match against Hungary at Planet Ice Milton Keynes.

GB won 7-4, mainly because of Dowd's first treble since Sheffield Steelers' 7-1 destruction of Manchester Storm in the domestic EIHL competition on New Year's Eve.

The forward's focus is currently on preparing for the World Championships with his country.

But he was happy to see his club side announce the return of goaltender Matt Greenfield for season 2023-24.

"It's brilliant news that Greener is coming back next year, I know he had interest in Europe but thrilled Aaron managed to keep him here in Sheffield" said the Brit.

"Greener was brilliant for us all last season, from game one to the play off semi-final.

"He was certainly our Player of the Year and I think every guy on our team must have voted for him as the Players' Player of Year too."

Dowd added: "Having someone calm and collected behind you is so important, someone the whole team trusts, he never let us down in one game and he played in 67 of them.

"On the ice and in the locker room Greener led and all of the returning players will be happy he is back.

"It is a great start to the signing summer I am sure we are about to have, the goalie is the most important position, and knowing you have the best is a huge boost for us."

Dowd, who scored four points in one game against Glasgow Clan in December, will be hoping his hot streak will be on view at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on April 29 - May 5.

The tournament is billed as "One of the most prestigious international ice hockey events ever to be held on home ice in the UK, with promotion on the line to the top division of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship."

Britain, Italy, Lithuania, Korea, Poland and Romania will do battle; the top two sides being promoted to the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Czechia.