Marco Vallerand is back in the Sheffield Steelers' team.

Marco Vallerand, back in orange

The Star has been suggesting he'd be the perfect fit for Aaron Fox's class of 2022-23, for weeks.

On Thursday, his Slovenian team HK Olympia Ljubljana released him - and from that moment on the only thing on his mind was the logistics of flying back to the UK.

The 33-year-old should be in the squad for Sheffield's game at Belfast Giants tonight.

Fox said: “We are thrilled to have Marco back in orange where he belongs.

“With Ljubljana falling out of the playoff race this option became available to us in the last days and are happy we could get it done.

“We know exactly what we are getting here and he will inject some energy and instant offence into our group.

“Marco also plays a very reliable two-way game which is very important here down the stretch.

“He’s been a premium player for us and we are excited to add him back into to our lineup. We are working hard behind the scenes and hoping to have him join us in Belfast for this weekend's games.

All eyes will be on where Fox will place Vallerand in the line up.

The winger said: “Everyone knows Sheffield is my second home and the decision to come back here was the right one.

“Things have happened quickly over the past few days with the club going in a different direction, which is fine.