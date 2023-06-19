Happy Valley - Steelers sign forward talisman back for another season

Marco Vallerand says the pressure on Sheffield Steelers players to win a title in the upcoming season will be almost overwhelming - and that is one of the reasons he has signed on for another year.

Vallerand on the wing

The sharpshooting winger played 20 games for Steelers last year and witnessed first-hand the frustrations of a club whose search for silverware went unrewarded.

Vallerand went back home to north America to reflect on whether he wanted to help put matters right - and the answer came today when the EIHL announced he would be returning.

The player says he has been convinced that "the coaching staff and ownership are going to put a team on the ice that is going to win.

Vallerand - a leader

"They need to win for the fans, we definitely need to win something this year.

"The triple crown would be unbelievable," said Vallerand, while accepting that there is similar optimism during most off-seasons.

"Yes, it's the same every year, but we have not been able to accomplish that, so the fact we have not won anything in a few years means the pressure is on more so than ever.

"I didn't ask for any assurances from the team; I know that from top to bottom they believe they have to win something.

Marco Vallerand back and raring to go

"All I did was ask who is going to be back.

"I believe that Sheffield is too much of a good organisation and too much effort goes in, for us not to win anything."

Vallerand qualified his remarks with a dose of realism.

"You could put the best team, on paper, on the ice but a couple of injuries or the ingredients don't mix up very well and you end up not winning," he said.

"There were a few key moments last season that didn't go our way.

"It is always hard to point a finger at what is going to work, but the fact that we are under pressure to win is a thrill for me.

"The fact that expectations are high is good, for me at least, as a player.

"When expectations are high and the pressure is on I am all in and everything is there for me to perform and play the best I can."

The Canadian forward admits that a "lot has to go your way to win a trophy and be champions."

But he thinks the club will go "that extra inch" to overtake grand slam winners Belfast Giants.

"We were not too far away, last year.

"It is hard to understand for some fans, but really we were not far off, we have always been in the mix over the past few years."

Some fans may see him as a possible contender for captain of the club.

Head coach Aaron Fox brought Vallerand back not just for his goal output and general flair, but because he is responsible in all areas of the ice.

"I'm really excited to have Valley back for a full season" said Fox.

"I expect him to come into camp healthy, in good shape, and with a bit of a chip on his shoulder

"He’s a guy that I am 100% confident about being an impact player for us as we have seen in the past.

"He led our team in shots per game and in expected goals for, so I know he will have a bounce back season with his shooting percentage getting back to his normal numbers.

"The one thing I will say on Valley is he isn’t a one way hockey player.

"He’s very good on the track and is responsible in his own zone.

"He doesn’t cheat the game looking for his offence and that is what we will need throughout our lineup next year."

*Last year defenceman Calle Ackered - dropped after six games after joining Steelers last year - has switched to Polish club Unia Oswiecim.

Ackered was an injury replacement who never really found his stride at Sheffield.

*Former Great Britain international Colin Shields, who played 30 games for Steelers in 2012-13 season was awarded an MBE for his services to ice hockey, in the King's Birthday Honours List.