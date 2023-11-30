After four straight wins against Manchester Storm in the Challenge Cup qualifying group, Sheffield Steelers will once again find themselves facing the same opposition in the quarter finals.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steelers' 4-2 victory at iceSheffield on Wednesday saw them go through as top seeds.

In a group that had earlier seen Nottingham Panthers pull out of the running, Storm also qualified for the knockout stage games, at Altrincham on December 7 and Broughton Lane on December 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It feels like an overload of cross-Pennines fixtures, but Sheffield can at least go into the next stage with confidence - they have scored 20 goals against Manchester so far this season, conceding only seven.

Alex Oldale under pressure at iceSheffield Pic Dean Woolley

Storm certainly have a point to prove in the competition, they have lost all but one of their six matches.

Wednesday night, with its modest crowd of 1,285, was a night for the Brits to show off their wares.

Brandon Whistle scored an all-British goal with Sam Jones and Cole Shudra staking assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a good night all round for Shudra, who collected two assists for the first time this season.

Sam Jones and Cole Shudra in crazy man of the match celebration Pic Dean Woolley

Storm had handed a professional debut to Barnsley's Alexander Oldale, the 6ft 3ins former Kirk Balk Academy student, who had five years playing at iceSheffield in the junior system.

Oldale and Jones were awarded their team Man of the Match awards.

Mark Simpson had started the night off with a 10th-minute goal, which was neutralised by Loren Ulett's reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whistle's strike on 18 minutes was similarly watered down by Santeri Haarala's equaliser.

Mikko Juusola on the puck Pic Dean Woolley

Steelers showed their third period power to gain maximum points, Brett Neumann and Dominic Cormier doing the damage.

Aaron Fox, the Steelers' coach, characterised the match as "a little bit ugly" but was happy to have emerged with first seeding and applauded Oldale's performance in the opposition crease.

Storm boss Matt Ginn was relieved his side's two goals were enough to help get through to the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginn said Oldale, at 18 years of age, had a bright future and had held his own against Sheffield.

Sam Jones man of the match Pic Dean Woolley

While Sheffield were playing in the Cup, EIHL title rivals Cardiff Devils were hammering Dundee Stars 5-2 in Scotland.

The win puts them level on points with Sheffield at the top, although the Welsh side has played one game more.

It was a thoroughly miserable evening for Dundee - Storm's two goals forced their exit from the Cup.