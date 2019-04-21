Great Britiain ice hockey team pull off creditable win over Hungary in pre-World Championship friendly

Great Britain produced a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Hungary in Sunday's challenge game in Milton Keynes, part of their training camp ahead of next month's World Championship in Slovakia.

Former Steeler Liam Kirk, 19m now with Peterborough Petes in the OHL, impressed for the seniors, starting and ending the game strongly.

The Brits went ahead when Paul Swindlehurst tipped in Evan Mosey’s point shot. Istvan Sofron equalised a minute later.

Ben Lake and Brett Perlini underlined GB's authority and Steeler Robert Dowd was unfortunate not to join them on the scoreboard.

Goaltender Ben Bowns preserved the win in a hectic finale.

On Saturday, GB, with Steelers' Jackson Whistle in goal, were beaten 5-2 by Italy in Coventry.

GB score v Italy, pic by Scott Wiggins

They twice came from behind with Luke Ferrara and Ollie Betteridge on target, Steeler Ben O'Connor assisting on the latter.

Italy scored three third-period goals, though, including an empty-netter

Britain play back-to back-matches against KHL side Torpedo in Nottingham and Sheffield next weekend.

*GB are based in Kosice in Group A for the top-flight tournament Championship, facing Germany, Canada, Denmark, USA, Finland, Slovakia and France between May 11 and 20.

*GB Under-18s have been relegated from Division I Group B of the World Championship.