Great Britain ice hockey team happy with performances despite twin defeats so far

Great Britain and Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips says it is important that the national side stay focused with five matches remaining in this year's World Championship in Slovakia.

GB have lost their first two matches - to Germany and Canada - on their first return to the top flight since 1994.

This afternoon they come up against Denmark who have one win in two games - a penalty-shot success over France.

"The important thing for us is to not look too far ahead as there are so many games at the tournament," the forward told Chris Ellis.

"It is an intense period of games and we don't need at this stage to get carried away thinking about what we might need to do further down the line.

"The response to our performances has been good and we are happy with the shift we have put in.

"Of course, we are disappointed not to have a win on the board but we are not downhearted, that's for sure."

Denmark have two points from two games as their dramatic victory over France was followed by defeat by Germany.

"I am sure Denmark will wish they had more points on the board, so they will be looking to put that right," added Phillips.

"They are a quality nation and we know that every single game is very tough at this level."

GB against Denmark gets under way at 3:15 UK time in the Steel Arena.