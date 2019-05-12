Great Britain couldn't pen an unlikely David Goliath chapter in the history books when they were hammered 8-0 by Canada, the planet's best hockey nation, in the World Championships in Slovakia.

Just sharing the ice with such giants of the game shows how far our domestic game has come.

The 26-time world champions dominated possession so much they were impossible to contain. Their passes were like lazer beams.

Predictably, they bossed the early exchanges; goalie Ben Bowns had to be at his elastic best. Their speed and movement off the puck was overpowering - it was a sheer relief for Britain when they were not hemmed in their zone.

Canada's Tampa Bay Lightning winger Mathieu Joseph potted a rebound past Bowns for 1-0 but the Cardiff Devils netminder held out for another 10 minutes before Detroit Red Wings' Anthony Mantha tapped in an easy chance.

GB's offence was limited, but Ben Davies, Liam Kirk and Robert Dowd shot on Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Har. Jonathan Phillips tip over the bar, but reality set in with Canada's third, Kyle Turris (Nashville Predators) exploiting a slip from Tim Billingsley and back-handing home.

Sheffield's Davey Phillips playing for GB on Saturday

A Robert Lachowicz penalty then saw Canada demonstrate their power play, Dylan Strome (Chicago Blackhawks) getting on the board.

GB looked demoralised as Damon Severson hit the post. Having to place five skaters within touching distance of their own blue paint left little room for attacking hockey. It was an exhausting task, with no tangible reward.

Bown's chest must have been pounded black and blue considering the amount of shots getting through.

And the gruelling middle period ended with a rocket fifth goal, from Nashville's Dante Fabbro. Davey Phillips made a mentally tired mistake to allow Canada's sixth for Turris.

GB, the lowest-ranked team in the championship, couldn't afford to go short-handed and when they conceded a power play, they paid for it Philadelphia's Sean Couturier nabbing the seventh.

The red shirts of Canada continued to swarm around GB's comparatively pedestrian skaters, the outstanding Mantha making it 8-0.

Steelers' netminder Jackson Whistle took over in goal, to rest the shattered Bowns.