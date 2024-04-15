Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An aggregate 13-5 win over Fife Flyers saw them coast into the play off semi finals in Nottingham, this coming weekend.

The coaching staff has been able to rest players since they won the EIHL regular season on March 23.

Now they have one weekend left to try and achieve what the Sheffield sides of 1995–96 and 2000–01 managed...the glorious Grand Slam.

That mission begins with Saturday's semi-final against Guildford Flames, a team they have had the measure of almost all season.

Steelers beat them to win the Challenge Cup final.

Then they put seven past them to secure the league title.

Now the pair will meet in the semi in the 3pm game.

Steelers celebrate in front of their away support on Sunday

The winners face Cardiff Devils or Belfast Giants.

After Steelers' 4-1 win in the quarter-final second leg, coach Aaron Fox said the Scots has put them under early pressure but they "turned the game around" after 10 minutes.

Tom Coolen, his opposite number, said his hard-working team had created chances to score more on Sunday and commended Steelers' goalie Tony Morrone.

"They are a good team and I really wish they go on and win the championship" said the sporting coach.

Tony Morrone defies Fife

As for his own side, Coolen said: "I am pretty proud of our guys."

Steelers had shown they were in no mood to relax their grip on the tie with a 2-0 first period, defenceman Kevin Tansey and man of the match Mikko Juusola putting the visitors ahead.

At the half way point Marco Vallerand made it 3-0 on the night, a fair reflection on the balance of play.

When you have scored 12 goals in five periods, and conceded four, you might feel entitled to relax a little.

Mitchell Balmas and Marco Vallerand swarm the Fife net

That wasn't the case for Sheffield's second-string goalie Tony Morrone, who was looking for a clean sheet.

That sadly was breached by Colin Shirley's goal for the Flyers at 54:27.

But Brett Neumann rubbed in Sheffield's emphatic superiority to make it 4-1 on the night, the side's 40th shot on goal of another successful evening.

Fife's season is over. Sheffield's dream is still very much alive.