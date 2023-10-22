Cole Shudra showed his growing stature at EIHL level on defence and up top as Sheffield Steelers continued their 100 per cent winning spree in the Challenge Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shudra was drafted on to the blue line to replace injured Niklas Nevalainen against Nottingham Panthers.

He responded to the task by helping Sheffield to a 4-1 victory and lashing in the final goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team mate Patrick Welling has been saying for some time that Shudra, 25, has much to offer the EIHL side, after his promotion from National League status, with Leeds Knights.

Cole Shudra celebrates at Nottingham Panthers Pic Dean Woolley

“When you are in the League as a younger guy you need to play to your strengths. He has great size, great mobility and hands for how big he is” said the forward.

“So what I tell him, I’ve told him before, he can make those plays, people are going to bounce off you.

“So you can take that extra second, develop the play and score goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said sometimes “people get in your head” when a young player emerges from the lower ranks.

Goal for Cole!

But there was no sign of that when Shudra launched the puck past Rok Stojanovic with eight minutes remaining to ensure a healthy victory.

It followed other strikes from Kameron Kielly, who was also celebrating his first of the season, Daniel Ciampini and Marco Vallerand.

Hugo Roy had tied the game at 12:07 on the power play, but Sheffield’s physical defence and opportunistic offence were more than enough to ring up a second win of the season at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad