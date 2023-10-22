News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Pensioner found dead in North Derbyshire home after severe flooding
Unfair stick and more injury woe - Blades talking points post-Man U
One five and a few 7’s in United player ratings in battling Man U loss
Devastation as Sir Bobby Charlton dies before Manchester United game
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled

Goal for Cole as Sheffield Steelers beat Nottingham Panthers again

Cole Shudra showed his growing stature at EIHL level on defence and up top as Sheffield Steelers continued their 100 per cent winning spree in the Challenge Cup.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shudra was drafted on to the blue line to replace injured Niklas Nevalainen against Nottingham Panthers.

He responded to the task by helping Sheffield to a 4-1 victory and lashing in the final goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team mate Patrick Welling has been saying for some time that Shudra, 25, has much to offer the EIHL side, after his promotion from National League status, with Leeds Knights.

Most Popular
Cole Shudra celebrates at Nottingham Panthers Pic Dean WoolleyCole Shudra celebrates at Nottingham Panthers Pic Dean Woolley
Cole Shudra celebrates at Nottingham Panthers Pic Dean Woolley

“When you are in the League as a younger guy you need to play to your strengths. He has great size, great mobility and hands for how big he is” said the forward.

“So what I tell him, I’ve told him before, he can make those plays, people are going to bounce off you.

“So you can take that extra second, develop the play and score goals.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said sometimes “people get in your head” when a young player emerges from the lower ranks.

Goal for Cole!Goal for Cole!
Goal for Cole!

But there was no sign of that when Shudra launched the puck past Rok Stojanovic with eight minutes remaining to ensure a healthy victory.

It followed other strikes from Kameron Kielly, who was also celebrating his first of the season, Daniel Ciampini and Marco Vallerand.

Hugo Roy had tied the game at 12:07 on the power play, but Sheffield’s physical defence and opportunistic offence were more than enough to ring up a second win of the season at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coach Aaron Fox commended his side’s all-round performance in a game that saw Nottingham’s home attendance slip to 4,740, compared to their first Cup group game against Sheffield which attracted 5,279.

Related topics:Sheffield SteelersNottingham PanthersEIHLAaron FoxSheffield