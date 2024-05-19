GB v Czechia: Former Steelers star takes positives from World Championship defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sheffield Steelers' defenceman Ben O'Connor took the positives out of Great Britain's 4-1 defeat by Czechia, in their fifth game at the World Championship in the O2 Arena in Prague.
GB competed hard against the eighth-best team in the world, with another ex-Sheffield skater Evan Mosey scoring in the second period, but the home side proved too strong, outshooting the Brits 45-15.
"They came out flying and we were a little flat-footed," admitted O'Connor.
"They got two quick goals and that really woke us up, but after that I thought we did well.
"They’re a top-five nation and we showed we can play with them at times."
GB have lost all five of their games so far, but are still hopeful of claiming victories in the remaining fixtures against Norway and Austria.
Steeler Sam Jones returned to the line-up on Saturday, while team-mate Cole Shudra sat out.
The Lions had chances through Liam Kirk, Robert Dowd and Sean Norris, but they couldn't claw back into contention as Czechia returned to the top of Group A with 15 points from six matches.
Friday's 4-3 GB defeat at the hands of 11th seeds Denmark - goals coming from Kirk, Cade Neilson and Nathanael Halbert - almost reduced coach Pete Russell to tears.
He said: "I'm really proud of the team. They just made me nearly cry if I'm honest. We just played a really good hockey team and played them off the ice in some situations.
"That's one of the best performances we've ever had since I have been coaching this team. We had huge energy and managed to bring so much momentum to the game.
"We had so many chances and their goalie was unbelievable. It just shows you what this team can do. Everyone connected with GB and the whole country should be so proud of that performance.”
Great Britain World Championship schedule and results
Saturday 11th May – Great Britain 2-4 Canada – Goals: Liam Kirk, Ben O’Connor
Sunday 12th May – Finland 8-0 Great Britain
Wednesday 15th May – Switzerland 3-0 Great Britain
Friday 17th May – Great Britain 3-4 Denmark – Goals: Liam Kirk, Cade Neilson, Nathanael Halbert
Saturday 18th May – Czechia 4-1 Great Britain – Goal: Evan Mosey
Monday 20th May – Great Britain v Norway – 16:20 (15:20 UK)
Tuesday 21st May – Austria v Great Britain – 12:20 (11:20 UK)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.