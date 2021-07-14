GB pair Davey Phillips and Sam Jones back for Sheffield Steelers

Of the team that played in the April EIHL mini series, only Adrian Saxrud Danielsen had been confirmed as a returnee, until today.

With Jérémy Beaudry and Josef Hrabal starting the upcoming season elsewhere, Sheffield fans will be curious to see if Kevin Schulze will return and who the new import goalie is.

Defenceman Ben O'Connor, who played for Steelers from 2014 to 2020, is out of the picture. According to unsubstantiated rumour, he has already signed for another club.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox said Phillips and Jones were important parts of the jigsaw.

“I’m really excited to announce the return of Davey and Sam to our group," he said.

“Davey is willing to play physical, kills penalties and does the little things needed to win games. He is such a funny guy for the dressing room as well.

“Sam is a young and talented two-way defenceman who I really liked in the Elite Series. He skates well for his size, makes good decisions with the puck and should only get better and more comfortable as the season goes on.

“We know that Sam can play in all situations and should have a really good year. He’s also a guy who has shown he’s willing to stick up for his teammates whenever needed”.

The returnees are both committed to bringing silverware back to the Sheffield fans.

Phillips said: “It will be so good to get back to a regular hockey season after the last 18th months of uncertainty.

Davey Phillips: pic by Dean Woolley

“I think most people know that Sheffield is where I want to be, winning games and trophies.

"We showed in our last full season together the steps we had made, winning the cup and pushing the Devils for so long.

“This coming year we will be trying to go one step better and bring the league title home.”

Jones commented: “When I originally agreed to join the Steelers I was very excited and then came the disappointment of the cancellation of the season.

Sam Jones: pic by Dean Woolley.

"The Elite Series showed me what an organisation I was joining and ever since then I have been telling anyone who would listen about my move to Sheffield.

“I won’t be joining the team cold after spending time over there in the Elite Series and then with several of our players at the World Championships. I’d like to think I got on well with my teammates and that makes the move for the season ahead so much easier.

“You can tell that in Sheffield it is all about the hockey. You get to the rink for training or a game and everything is done for you so all you have to think about is playing. It’s a very professional set up and one I am looking forward to joining full time very much.”