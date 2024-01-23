GB coach hoping that Sheffield Steelers' ace will be fit for first full cap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GB head coach Pete Russell yesterday named his team for next month’s men’s Olympic Qualifiers in Cardiff and the Sheffield Steelers' centreman was on the proposed 22-man roster along with other new boys Cam Critchlow and Sean Norris.

The 26-year-old centre has been wrestling with injury for some time, however.

He'd love to play for his country though, and hopes to be in the GB side to face Romania, China and Serbia at the Vindico Arena from Thursday 8 to Sunday, February 11.

The group winners will progress to Final Qualifying in August – the final stage before the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Asked by The Star if Whistle would be fit Russell replied: "We don't know actually.

"We thought he was going to be, they (Sheffield) seemed to think he would be so we will wait and see.

"We were led to believe that they had spoken to him and he would be available to be selected."

Russell said he had plenty of options to fill the squad for the tournament.

“I really like the look of our squad and I am pleased to add Cam, Sean and Brandon, who were close to be selected for last year’s World Championship.

“This is the start of another big year for us and it’s great to be hosting a tournament on home ice in the UK again.”

Whistle, whose game has matured hugely in recent times, has been unfortunate with injuries this year, missing a series of matches back in September and then from late December.

Overall he has been absent for 16 games as Sheffield power towards their first league title since 2016.

The forward has chalked up six goals and six assists so far.

GB's squad which includes Steelers Robert Dowd and Sam Jones:

Netminders: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils), Jackson Whistle (Belfast Giants).

Defence: David Clements (Coventry Blaze), Nathanael Halbert (HC Innsbruck), Sam Jones (Sheffield Steelers), Evan Mosey (Cardiff Devils), Ben O’Connor (Guildford Flames), David Phillips (Belfast Giants), Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Sam Ruopp (Lausitzer Fuchse).