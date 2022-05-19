Future Sheffield ice hockey stars grab national silverware

Some of the Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy u12s players with their National Finals trophy

The Steel City kids come away with a 2-0 win and now the academy can look forward to more national deciders when they are represented by their under 14s, under 16s, and under 18s this weekend.

It’s not been a vintage year on the ice for the city after Sheffield Steelers’ disappointing campaign, but the future of the sport in South Yorkshire looks bright, with hopefully some homegrown stars set to come off the production line at SIHA.

The captain of the team told of his pride at leading leading his teammates out on the ice and then bring back the title was just “amazing.”

Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy chairman Martin Peters

The under 12s head coach Lee Brown also spoke highly of his team.

“I was shocked to see how mature they handled the situation, the grit and determination they showed to dig out the win. I’ve never been prouder,” he said.

Chairman, Martin Peters expressed his elation for the club, with all sections of the academy earning plaudits this season

He said: “For a club like ours to be in the national finals in all age brackets is just a phenomenal achievement.”

There are plans to grow, with Martin explaining that video analysis would be their next step in helping to develop this batch of talented young players.

“We are always looking at how we can make things better,” he said. “It’s all well and good explaining to the players what they could have done better. I find visual aids, showing the players, works ten times better.”