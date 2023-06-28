Friends, team mates and admirers across the world remember Sheffield Steelers' Alex Graham

Liam Kirk has led the tributes to his friend and colleague Alex Graham, who died aged 20 last Saturday.

Alex Graham, right, with Cole Shudra after Steelers had won the Challenge Cup

The 23-year-old Maltby-born winger, who was drafted into the NHL by Arizona Coyotes, in 2018, revealed he had been in the Steelers' prospect's company only the day before he died.

Kirk wrote on his Instagram account: "I can’t believe on Friday we were at the driving range together, having a beer, joking and laughing about life.

"To then find out you were gone the next day and we will never get to do that again.

Brett Neumann, picture: Dean Woolley

"I’ll miss seeing you every day at the gym and hassling Mike (Mawer, strength and conditioning coach) together then going for coffee and breakfast after.

"The summer skates, hearing you chirp me after every drill and argue over who’s got a better shot.

"I’ll miss being your fan and not getting to see you reach the heights you deserved.

"Most of all, I’ll miss you. My friend, my brother. Love you mate. RIP Alex."

Robert Dowd, picture: Dean Woolley

Graham's tragic passing - of which there are no suspicious circumstances - triggered a wave of respectful posts and tributes across the social media landscape.

His Canadian teammate Brett Neumann was: "Shocked and saddened by this terrible news. Unbelievable that this could happen to someone so young with such a bright future. "Was looking forward to playing with him full time this year. Condolences to his family. Rest in peace Alex."

Senior player Robert Dowd was "devastated" saying Graham was "such a great kid with so much talent."

American goalie Matt Greenfield posted: "Rest easy Grahamer. Awesome friend and team mate taken way too soon. You’ll be deeply missed by so many. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and Abi."

Greenfield's goalie partner of last season Curtis Warburton noted that Graham was an "amazing player, teammate and friend. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace mate."

And a third Steelers' netminder, Swedish player Oskar Östlund described the loss as: "Heartbreaking. A great person with a smile that made the whole room feel happy. Rest in peace and my condolences to family and friends."

Steelers' defenceman Sam Jones said the death was "Devastating news to hear about an unbelievable teammate and great friend… Gone far too soon."

And Steeler legend Jeff Legue directed his "sincere condolences to the Graham family and friends".

Former Arena player Marc 'Smurf' Twaite wrote: "RIP Alex Graham. Young British lad with the world at his feet has sadly passed way to soon. My thoughts are with his family, friends and team mates at this time."

Sheffield Steeldogs owner Ali Cree said Graham's best years were: "Yet to come.

"The huge presence you brought to the room and our friendship off the ice is the part I’ll miss the most. You were like a little brother to so many of us and we’ll cherish so many good memories of days and nights out.

"We’re a close bunch and there is a lot of us hurting and sore but we will cherish so many things and I know your legacy will live forever amongst your team mates and friends."

Other posts from around the ice hockey scene include:

Great Britain Ice Hockey: "This is a difficult time for so many people and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news."

GB men's coach Pete Russell described Graham as "a fantastic young man with a bright future."

The English Ice Hockey Association was "deeply shocked and saddened."

Joshua Kelly recalled Graham: "was always tough to play against, a highly talented kid taken too soon. Condolences to his family and friends."

Jordan Buesa: "Just in complete shock, what a talented player and most of all a great team mate and friend. He will be missed dearly."

Joe Sewell: "Lost for words, gone way too young. Was a pleasure to share the ice with you for many years. RIP

Russell Cowley: "Unbelievably talented hockey player. Condolences to his family, teammates and those that knew him"

Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy put out this statement: "Saddened by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex's family, friends and team mates.

"Graham, 20, came through his junior career mainly representing Bradford & Sheffield, as well as representing Midland/Northern conferences, England U15s, U18s and U20s levels, and Great Britain.

"As a senior player, Alex represented Sheffield Steeldogs and was heavily involved in their recent successes. Playing for Sheffield Steelers since 2019, making 81 appearances, he had recently signed his first full time professional contract with them for the forthcoming season.

"An outstanding talent who will be deeply missed by the whole hockey community."

EIHL clubs including Belfast Giants, Dundee Stars, Cardiff Devils, and Glasgow Clan offered their condolences.

Basingstoke Bison, in the NIHL, also posted: "Over the last few years, we've had the honour to have many battles against Alex during his time with Sheffield Steeldogs. Alex was a superb talent, one that was shining bright and excited all who watched him play."