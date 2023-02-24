Four points for Sheffield Steelers this weekend will depend on their top skaters finding their form

After his Steelers' team's latest defeat Aaron Fox mused that he needs: "Our best players to be our best players right now."

Sheffield Steelers' bench - is it strong enough to win the league? Picture: Dean Woolley

It seemed an obvious statement at the time.

But on reflection, it provided an interesting insight into the coach's mindset.

Why these star Steelers aren't showing up is one question he clearly needs an answer to.

Another riddle is whether Sheffield's top skaters are, in fact, every bit as good as those on the rosters of Belfast Giants, Guildford Flames and Cardiff Devils, all now sitting above Fox's men in the EIHL table.

There seemed little doubt that Sheffield had recruited a better bunch than the rest of the pack - or at least on a par - in the month of December when they mowed down everybody in their path, over 11 victorious games.

Since then they have lost to Belfast away, twice, Cardiff away, Guildford and Glasgow Clan at home, Fife Flyers away in the Challenge Cup, as well as Wednesday's league 3-1 upset at Manchester Storm.

Those opponents represent more than half the teams in the division.

It's all gone wrong and putting your finger on what's changed is not easy.

Matt Greenfield makes the point that the Sheffield side is essentially the same team now as it was in that 11-game win fest.

If Marco Vallerand had scored rather than hit the post three times in the last two games, Steelers fans might be feeling a bit better about life.

You can't fault Vallerand for missing the target by a fraction of an inch - that is just plain bad luck - and supporters will be hoping his scores his first Arena goal this season against his old club Coventry Blaze, on Saturday night.

But you cannot help feeling the team needs a blow-out rather than a scrambled victory.

Big wins will inspire those on and off the pad.

And you need your best guys to achieve that.

Four weekend points from Coventry - Sheffield play them away on Sunday - will keep Steelers in the hunt, but to achieve that Fox is certainly right: the big players have to start playing big.

Captain Jonathan Phillips, desperate to retire on a high after his decorated service to Steelers, knows it won't be an easy weekend.

"Always a tough team" he said of Coventry. "Over the past few years they have always given us hard games" he said adding that every match will be "an absolute battle" to the end of the campaign.

"We have to be approaching each game as a play off."

Phillips feels the side is missing the "killer instinct" that they had earlier this season when they were scoring seven goals or more against the likes of Dundee Stars, Nottingham Panthers, Glasgow and Manchester.

The team has to get early goals in games and then systematically kill the match off, he believes.

"Maybe it's a bit of confidence needed" the GB skipper added.

Asked if Sheffield currently looked like a title-winning team he replied diplomatically: "It is too early to tell right now."

Goalie Greenfield is optimistic that Sheffield can come good and also that Vallerand will find the net on Saturday.

"Coventry are a great team, tough to play against" he cautioned.

"They are really good off the rush, have good skill, good power play, good goaltending, they are one of the better teams in the league, never an easy night, we'll have to dig deep and do the best we can.

"I think Vally hopes he'll get something, (goals) he has been close.

