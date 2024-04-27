Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Kirk led Great Britain to victory against Poland - with the captain's letter proudly adorning his shirt for the first time.

The former Sheffield Steelers' winger scored a goal and helped make another in the 3-1 win over Poland at a sold-out Planet Ice Leeds on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old son of Maltby showcased the skills that had propelled his career across both sides of the Atlantic, in Friday's game, an international that forms part of both sides’ preparations for next month’s World Championship in Czechia.

Liam Kirk left enjoying the win over Poland Pic Dean Woolley

The two sides meet again tonight at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, scene of last weekend's Steelers' Play Off victory.

Josh Batch had fired GB ahead before Kirk teed up Brett Perlini for a one-timer on a five-on-three powerplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes into the final period, Cade Neilson set up Kirk whose shots cannoned off both posts before rebounding over the line off netminder John Murray.

Dominik Pas scored a late consolation for the Poles.

Meanwhile, the rock on which Grand Slam Steelers' defence was formed will be back at the Arena for two years.

Kevin Tansey's decision to return was influenced by Hallam University, where Tansey will study alongside his playing role.

The coach's player of the year said: “I love playing here and there is nowhere else I would rather be

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to defend the triple with this group, with this team.

“We have a great group led by great coaches and to be honest this was a no brainer for me to return to a place where I felt so wanted and so comfortable."