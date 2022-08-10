Former Steeler preparing next generation future 'fan favourite' Sheffield star

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Jones in a training game in Denmark.

Evan McGrath, who was a centreman for the EIHL club in the 2018-19 season, has been training Brett Neumann in preparation for his debut in the UK.

Now aged 36, McGrath has been around long enough to see a player with promise.

And his Canadian countryman Neumann fits that bill.

"I train Brett two or three times a week and he is always my hardest working guy on the ice" said McGrath, who scored 54 points in 64 games for Sheffield," said McGrath.

"Brett is an extremely hard-working talented player.

"His speed is second to none. He will give you everything every night and will 100% be a fan favourite in Sheffield. I’ve told him how much he is going to love it.

"I’m excited for Brett as well as for Sheffield to be able to have such a great player."

Brett Neumann of the Kingston Frontenacs. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

The former Detroit Red Wings draft pick also admires Neumann's character.

"He’s one of the nicest guys. Everyone will love him. He is quiet, hard-working and kind.

"An awesome person," said McGrath who trains Neumann just outside Toronto along with NHL and OHL draftees.

Maltby's own NHL draftee Liam Kirk also speaks highly of Neumann.

Evan McGrath in action.

"I played against him in my last year of junior (Peterborough Petes) when he played for Oshawa Generals.

"He is a good signing. I remember him as a small forward, a fast skater and very offensive.

"He uses his speed to suit his skill.

"He was a big part of Oshawa that year, (2019-20) he found the net a lot (45 goals in 62 games) and hopefully he will do that for Sheffield."

*GB boss Pete Russell says he expects another young Steeler, Sam Jones, to blossom into an even better d-man in the years to come.

He said the tutoring from asst coach Corey Neilson in the recent World Championship had been a huge plus for the 24-year-old.

"Corey ran our D and that helped him. Sam played his way in.

"He became much more controlled and was not running around as much.

"He is a battler, has good hands, and is a fearless player. He played for me at Milton Keynes Lightning and it is good to see him doing well because he stuck at it.