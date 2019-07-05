Former Sheffield Steelers star Mathieu Roy destined for EIHL return - but not with Dundee
Dundee Stars have lost out in the pursuit of former Sheffield Steelers' star Mathieu Roy.
But that doesn't mean the forward is lost to the Elite League - the one time 'King of Sheffield' will still be lining up against Steelers, in 2019-20.
In June, The Star revealed Roy was heading back to Britain after a season resting up from a catalogue of wear and tear injuries.
It seems he has agreed a one-year deal with an EIHL club but no confirmation has yet been announced.
Omar Pacha's Stars felt they would have been a good fit for the French Canadian warhorse, whose bravery around the crease and in blocking shots in his own zone is legendary at the Arena.
But the chase has now been won by another Elite team, it seems.
Meanwhile, last-year Steelers' centreman Josh Pitt is returning to Steelers' rink - but he will also be on an opposing side.
The powerful Canadian forward has signed for Budapest team MAC Ujbuda who Steelers play in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, August 24, at the Arena.
Pitt hasn't played for a team in mainland Europe before, so it will be interesting to see how he goes on at the Tüskecsarnok Arena, which houses a modest 2,540 fans.
MAC came ninth in a 13-club team last season and like Steelers went out of the play-offs at the quarter-final stage.
*Sheffield Steeldogs have ensured the return of the team’s "dynamite" top goal scorer and Most Valuable Player award winner from last year, Ashley Calvert.
Coach Ben Morgan said: "Ash has come on leaps and bounds over the last few seasons.
“He is very passionate about the game and has responded well to the additional responsibilities an Assistant Captain has.
“He still plays with a gritty edge but it also gives him another perspective when on the ice for the team.
"When he is on his game, he is dynamite – I wouldn’t want to play against him."