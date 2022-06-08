Former Sheffield Steelers' delight for Brandon Whistle

Brandon Whistle scores against Manchester Storm

Whistle was rewarded for his form and dedication with a fresh deal from Aaron Fox.

The Sheffield coach is now in the market for other centremen on the other forward lines in the 2022-23 EIHL campaign.

News of Whistle's return was not lost on former centres Justin Hodgman and John Armstrong.

Hodgman - who made no secret of his affection for Whistle's style of play last season - said: "The Whis re-signing is great news for Sheffield and Steelers' fans.

"I'm sure he had lots of suitors trying to pry him away.

"He really broke out of his shell this year, proving that he belonged in the league and could contribute on a nightly basis."

Hodgman said the development will continue and pondered why Whistle, 24, wasn't in the Great Britain squad for the recent World Championships.

"I think you will see him take many more strides as he goes," said the Canadian.

"He keeps to himself and just does the work, which is what you love to see.

"I personally believe he should have been on Team GB this year and I'm excited to see what his future holds."

Hodgman is awaiting confirmed news on a new job in hockey.

Armstrong, who now works in the technology industry, said: "On and off the ice, Brandon has gone from a boy to a man since his first time with the Steelers.

"I was so impressed with him this past season.

"He has the mentality and skill to be a very good player in the EIHL. I’m very happy for him and know that he will do well."

Whistle responded to fans and team-mates' happiness for him saying: "Thank you for all the kind words...beyond excited to be back in Sheffield for another two years. Can't wait to get the season going."